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14.07.2026 01:02:59

Bargain Hunting May Boost KOSPI On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market emphatically halted the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 230 points or 3.1 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 6,800-point plateau and it's likely to see a technical rebound on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak thanks to renewed hostilities in the Middle East and weakness among the technology companies. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished with huge losses on Monday, especially among the technology stocks, financial shares and automobile producers. For the day, the index cratered 669.01 points or 8.95 percent to finish at 6,806.93 after tumbling as low as 6,783.43. Volume was 469.86 million shares worth 39.8 trillion won. There were 713 decliners and 179 gainers.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed but quickly turned lower and remained under water for the balance of the session, ending near daily lows.

The Dow dropped 138.37 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 52,498.64, while the NASDAQ plummeted 408.43 points or 1.55 percent to close at 25,873.18 and the S&P 500 sank 59.92 points or 0.79 percent to end at 7,515.47.

The weakness on Wall Street followed a sharp increase by the price of crude oil amid the continued exchange of attacks between the U.S. and Iran.

U.S. Central Command said it completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran on Sunday, hitting dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions.

Tehran responded by attacking Gulf Arab states, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman, further straining the fragile ceasefire between the two countries.

As a result, crude oil prices skyrocketed on Monday amid intense attacks between the U.S. and Iran over the weekend, renewing Middle East tensions. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was up $6.87 or 9.62 percent at $78.28 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung

Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.

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Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

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10.07.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 23.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Broadcom, Intel
09.07.26 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Adecco Group AG
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08.07.26 Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’862.18 19.77 SJ1B5U
Short 15’162.64 13.82 S6B03U
Short 15’738.48 8.90 SXOBOU
SMI-Kurs: 14’266.18 13.07.2026 17:31:09
Long 13’692.30 19.63 S2B93U
Long 13’384.84 13.82 SNB4VU
Long 12’827.93 8.98 SJYBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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