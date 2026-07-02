Bargain Hunting Likely To Lift South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, plunging more than 820 points or 9.9 percent in that span. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 7,650-point plateau and it's due for at least a technical rebound on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with weakness from the technology shares likely to cap any upside. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished with huge losses on Thursday thanks to brutal losses among the technology companies, while the financials were strong and the automobile producers were mixed.

For the day, the index plummeted 655.32 points or 7.89 percent to finish at 7,648.09 after trading between 7,616.33 and 8,136.28.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial surged 6.02 percent, while KB Financial soared 4.10 percent, Hana Financial rallied 3.78 percent, Samsung Electronics plunged 9.06 percent, Samsung SDI dropped 4.18 percent, LG Electronics sank 2.13 percent, SK Hynix cratered 14.57 percent, Naver climbed 1.27 percent, LG Chem added 0.54 percent, Lotte Chemical retreated 1.40 percent, SK Innovation stumbled 2.60 percent, POSCO Holdings gained 0.79 percent, SK Telecom slumped 1.35 percent, KEPCO jumped 1.46 percent, Hyundai Mobis fell 0.40 percent, Hyundai Motor lost 1.13 percent and Kia Motors spiked 2.61 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened higher on Thursday but slumped after the release of U.S. jobless data; the markers eventually recovered to finish mixed.

The Dow jumped 594.83 points or 1.14 percent to finish at 52,900.07, while the NASDAQ tumbled 207.36 points or 0.80 percent to end at 25,832.67 and the S&P 500 perked 0.01 point or 0.00 percent to close at 7,483.24.

The markets opened slightly higher on Thursday but were clearly waiting on the jobs data. Stocks sank after the Labor Department said employment in the U.S. increased much less than expected in June.

Sentiment eventually turned higher again as the lower-than-expected payrolls data caused markets to tone down fears of an immediate rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

In other U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department reported a steep drop in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in May, thanks to a sharp pullback in new orders for durable goods. Also, first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower last week.

Crude oil prices inched higher on Thursday after the U.S. and Iran expressed contradictory remarks over the management of the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was up $0.05 or 0.07 percent at $68.63 per barrel.