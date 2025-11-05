Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’364 0.5%  SPI 17’085 0.3%  Dow 47’311 0.5%  DAX 24’050 0.4%  Euro 0.9307 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’669 0.2%  Gold 3’979 1.2%  Bitcoin 84’067 2.1%  Dollar 0.8101 0.0%  Öl 63.5 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sika41879292Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Swiss Re12688156Barry Callebaut900296
Top News
Ausblick: RATIONAL öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: GEA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: "Golden Cross" deutet mögliche Wende vor Buffetts Rücktritt an
Ausblick: Adecco SA legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: Zalando informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
06.11.2025 00:18:06

Bargain Hunting Likely To Boost Japan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, plunging nearly 2,200 points or 4.2 percent in that span. The Nikkei 225 now rests just beneath the 50,200-point plateau although it's likely to open in the green on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on bargain hunting and positive data. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Nikkei finished sharply lower on Wednesday with damage across the board, especially among the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index plummeted 1,284.93 points or 2.50 percent to finish at 50,212.27 after trading between 49,073.58 and 51,422.42. Among the actives, Nissan Motor stumbled 2.75 percent, while Mazda Motor crashed 3.12 percent, Toyota Motor cratered 3.65 percent, Honda Motor retreated 1.82 percent, Softbank Group plummeted 10.02 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial declined 1.63 percent, Mizuho Financial contracted 1.91 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial skidded 1.90 percent, Mitsubishi Electric surrendered 2.12 percent, Sony Group slumped 1.19 percent, Panasonic Holdings tumbled 2.04 percent and Hitachi plunged 4.27 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened barely on Wednesday in the red but quickly accelerated into the green and stayed there for the balance of the day.

The Dow jumped 225.76 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 47,311.00, while the NASDAQ rallied 151.16 points or 0.65 percent to end at 23,499.80 and the S&P 500 gained 24.74 points or 0.37 percent to close at 6,796.29.

The strength for most of the day came as some traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the steep drop on Tuesday, which reflected concerns about valuations.

Positive sentiment may also have been generated by some upbeat U.S. economic data, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment in the U.S. rebounded by more than expected in October.

Also, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. service sector activity returned to expansion in October.

Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as concerns about excess supply and lower demand compelled investors to refrain from big moves. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $0.92 or 1.52 percent at $59.64 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ KLA-Tencor
NEU✅ Applied Materials
NEU✅ Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Manhattan Associates Inc
❌ Euronext N.V.
❌ Intercontinental Exchange

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

05.11.25 Anleger schichten in Sicherheit um
05.11.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 05.11.2025
05.11.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch
05.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Verluste eingedämmt, aber…
04.11.25 Logo WHS Trading-Chancen im turbulenten Markt | Live im Chart erklärt
04.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
04.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Richemont, Geberit
30.10.25 Rohstoffmärkte im Wirbelwind der Weltpolitik
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’875.03 19.38 B1LSOU
Short 13’127.48 13.83 BDGS0U
Short 13’607.10 8.98 SPZB3U
SMI-Kurs: 12’363.53 05.11.2025 17:30:08
Long 11’849.46 19.23 S69BTU
Long 11’587.75 13.67 BXGS2U
Long 11’113.06 8.98 SEEBPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Novo Nordisk-Aktie in Rot: Weniger Gewinn - Umsatzplus unter den Erwartungen
D-Wave nimmt neues Quanten-System für US-Verteidigung in Betrieb - Aktie schwächelt vor Zahlen
Palantir-Aktie trotzdem tiefer: Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
US-Börsen letztlich leichter -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
EVOTEC-Aktie knickt ein: EVOTEC kämpft weiter mit Verlusten - Kooperationsvereinbarung mit Sandoz
Top 5 der Autoindustrie: BYD-Aktie als heisser Tesla-Konkurrent
Ausblick: Commerzbank präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: "Golden Cross" deutet mögliche Wende vor Buffetts Rücktritt an
KI-Neuling Nebius-Aktie überrascht Anleger - kann er NVIDIA und Palantir toppen?

Top-Rankings

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:16 ROUNDUP/'Nicht gut genug': BVB verliert in Manchester
22:57 SPORT/Haaland, Foden und Co. zu stark: BVB verliert in Manchester
22:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Vonovia auf 36 Euro - 'Overweight'
22:40 ROUNDUP 2/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow macht Vortagesverlust wett
22:31 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow macht Vortagesverlust wett
22:16 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow macht Vortagesverlust wett
21:54 Selenskyj: Mehr internationale Hilfe für Energienetz nötig
21:47 GNW-News: Axi nimmt an der Jeddah Fintech Week 2025 teil
21:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Nordea auf 'Buy' - Ziel 16,70 Euro
21:23 ROUNDUP 2/Trump nach Wahlabend: nicht gut für die Republikaner