25.07.2023 01:16:00

BAR VEGAN LAUNCHES LATEST TAKE ON COCKTAIL THEATER WITH NEW BUBBLES BRUNCH

The New Twist on Champagne - Complete with Bathtubs, Bubbles, and Rubber Duckies - Flows into the Restaurant July 30th

Bubbles Brunch To Be Offered Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ponce City Market Restaurant

ATLANTA, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta's premier vegan bar, owned by restauranteur and entrepreneur Pinky Cole, announces the arrival of their newest brunch experience, Bubbles Brunch. Launching Sunday, July 30, 2023, Bubbles gives 'champagne on ice' new meaning with a taste of the brand's notorious cocktail theater. Offering guests champagne bottles in a theatrical bubble bath presentation, the new brunch is an entertaining experience complete with instagrammable moments.

Bubbles Brunch; Photo credit: Bar Vegan

Bar Vegan's Sunday brunch has been a staple in Atlanta since their 2021 spring opening. Bubble Brunch will give guests a new bottle service experience with dry ice, rubber duckies and literal 'bubble baths' to pair with the celebrated vegan brunch cuisine. From fluffy, made-from-scratch vegan pancakes to savory house favorites like the Fried Chik'n Sandwich, this new brunch is accompanied by a menu selection that vegan and non-vegan foodies will enjoy.

"Sunday brunch is a weekend escape, which is why we're so excited to be taking brunch to the next level with a truly weekend-worthy experience," says Christi Mason, Slutty Vegan, Inc. Chief Marketing Officer. "Bubbles Brunch highlights brands like LVMH and ASAP Rocky's Mercer + Prince, offering a tiered menu of champagne options and delectable cocktails that are true to the Bar Vegan brand."

About Bar Vegan
Bar Vegan is Atlanta's go-to dining destination for exceptional plant-based cuisine and state of the art crafted cocktails. Established in 2021, the brand's mission is to create inviting and inclusive spaces for guests to discover the deliciousness vegan cuisine has to offer. Committed to gastronomic excellence, ethical sourcing, and sustainability, Bar Vegan aims to change the perception of vegan dining one incredible meal at a time. It doesn't stop there. Each one of the drinks at Bar vegan is skillfully curated with both flavors and presentations aimed to please - from traditional cocktails to drinks that come in a fire extinguisher or Ferris wheel.

Contact: Christi Mason, Christi.Mason@sluttyveganatl.com

Photo Credit: Bar Vegan

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bar-vegan-launches-latest-take-on-cocktail-theater-with-new-bubbles-brunch-301884471.html

SOURCE Bar Vegan

