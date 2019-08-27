Baptist Health Care and Humana Sign New Agreement

Baptist Health Care, a premier health and human services system in northwest Florida, and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, have signed a new contract that provides in-network access for Humana Medicare Advantage members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005136/en/

Baptist Hospital (Photo: Business Wire)

The agreement to participate in the Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO networks, which became effective July 1, includes all three of Baptist Health Care’s hospitals – Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital. It also includes Andrews Institute for Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine and all Baptist Medical Group, Baptist Physician Group and Cardiology Consultants specialty providers.

In addition, the agreement to participate in the Humana Medicare Advantage PPO network includes select Baptist Medical Group primary care practices located throughout Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

"We’re pleased to expand our northwest Florida network to include Baptist Health Care,” said Humana Central and North Florida Medicare President Deb Galloway. "Baptist Health Care is an important part of our strategy to offer our current and prospective Medicare members a robust network of top quality healthcare providers.”

About Baptist Health Care

Baptist Health Care is a community-owned, not-for-profit health care organization based in northwest Florida that is committed to helping people throughout life's journey. The organization is a proud member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. A 2003 Malcolm Baldrige recipient, Baptist continuously strives to be a national leader in quality and service. Baptist Health Care includes three hospitals, four medical parks, Andrews Institute for Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine, Lakeview Center and a large network of primary care and specialty physicians. With more than 7,300 employees and employed physicians, Baptist Health Care is the second largest non-governmental employer in northwest Florida.

About Humana:

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com , including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005136/en/