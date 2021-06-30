SMI 11’943 -0.7%  SPI 15’347 -0.7%  Dow 34’472 0.5%  DAX 15’531 -1.0%  Euro 1.0971 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’064 -1.1%  Gold 1’769 0.4%  Bitcoin 32’029 -3.1%  Dollar 0.9259 0.6%  Öl 75.1 0.0% 

30.06.2021 20:20:00

Banyan Software Announces Acquisition of HWA International Inc.

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of HWA International Inc., a leader in trust accounting software that addresses the reporting and regulatory complexities of trust administration. 

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, HWA International has been providing reliable and affordable tools for efficient portfolio management and trust operations. Since 1977, HWA International has delivered comprehensive software products that can be installed in-house or hosted by HWA International to banks, trust companies, family offices, foundations, and other financial institutions. HWA prides itself on having a strong core system, while providing the flexibility to customize to specific needs.

"HWA International has built an incredibly strong reputation in the market given their focus on customer service and their depth of experience in the trust accounting space," says David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software. "We are excited to provide the company with a permanent home at Banyan and to continue investing in the company's future growth."

"In my quest to find the ideal partner to transition control of the company to upon my eventual retirement, I looked for a company that would preserve HWA's legacy and reputation while creating an opportunity for our great staff to excel and feel secure.  Banyan was the perfect choice for us, and I believe we are the perfect choice for them.  With Banyan's client focus and additional resources, we will accomplish a lot together," says Harry Sullivan, CEO of HWA International.

About HWA International Inc.

HWA International Inc. provides a comprehensive, versatile, and innovative trust accounting system that simplifies the complexities of administering a trust's varying asset classes, regulatory / tax compliance, income accounting, and customer reporting. HWA offers a general ledger and transaction-based solution with their TrustProcessor and TNET products. HWA also automates the front office with trust specific CRM and workflow management, Reg 9 and Admin review.  For more information, please visit: https://www.hwainternational.com/.

About Banyan

Banyan Software acquires, builds and grows great enterprise software businesses. Banyan is backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience. With a permanent capital base, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies that serve specialized markets. For more information, please visit: http://www.banyansoftware.com.  

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banyan-software-announces-acquisition-of-hwa-international-inc-301323534.html

SOURCE Banyan Software, Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

14:08 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:23 DAX: Rekordhoch im Visier
09:00 Optimismus überwiegt
29.06.21 Von Ausdauer, Geduld und Schlaftabletten.
29.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Goldman Sachs Group Inc
29.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Megatrends: E-Mobilität und Gesundheit
25.06.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Crash von Titanium Token - Krypto-Bulle Mark Cuban hart getroffen
Bâloise plant nach Lancierung in Frankreich weitere Expansion - Bâloise-Aktie geht schwächer aus dem Handel
Credit Suisse prüft wohl Umbau des Private Bankings - CS-Aktie schliesst im Minus
US-Börsen uneins -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Rot-- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Relief Therapeutics übernimmt ausstehende APR-Anteile - Relief-Aktie geht deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel
Stadler Rail-Aktie schliesst im Minus: RAG Stiftung verkauft 4,5 Millionen Aktien
Buffett spendet weitere Milliarden - tritt aber bei der Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation zurück
ams-CEO will auch im Konsumbereich wieder Marktanteile gewinnen - ams-Aktie in Grün
Nach Bitcoin-Korrektur: Cathie Woods ARK Invest kauft bei Coinbase-Aktie und Grayscale Bitcoin Trust nach
US-Börsen gehen leicht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit