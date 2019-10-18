+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
Bannersnack Case Study Finds Verizon Media Native is Great for Boosting Your Brand Awareness on a Budget

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bannersnack, an all-in-one design platform, spent $7,444 on five months of advertising campaigns (from March 1st up to July 31st) on Verizon Media Native. The case study derived from the collected data showed that investing in advertising on this particular platform could be a great alternative if you're interested in low CPC and boosting your brand awareness using smaller budgets than on its competitor platforms such as Bing or Google Ads.

Verizon Media Native (formerly known as Oath Native and Search) is a marketplace that offers native advertising; what makes native ads special is the fact that they feel as if they're part of the user experience, which can boost engagement.

The goal of this case study performed by Bannersnack was to see what kind of results they could harvest after using this advertising platform, pinpoint its strong and weak aspects and overall determine whether it's worth the time and money.

The campaigns were created with the purpose of bringing more traffic to the Bannersnack website. When it comes to the target audiences, you have the same options you can find on other advertising platforms, but Verizon Media Native comes with something extra, which is the option to use Partner Data (meaning additional audiences are provided by external data partners).

On a budget of $7,444, the total impressions number was over 25m. The average CPC did not exceed $1, which is also good news since the goal of PPC specialists is to lower their costs.

However, the case study also showed that the budget spent on retargeting campaigns had the best results and that mobile campaigns brought the best CTR, while the video ads performed poorly, with a high CPC, and geographical targeting proved to be less accurate than expected.

If your goal as an advertiser is to increase brand awareness, then you should definitely consider Verizon Media Native since the CPCs are so low; by investing part of your campaign budget on this platform, you should still see some good results in your website traffic, as the Bannersnack case study finds.

About Bannersnack

Bannersnack is an all-in-one design platform that started out in 2008. Since then, it has helped millions of users make amazing visuals for their advertising and marketing campaigns.

Media Contact

For more inquiries about the case study, please contact Ioana Ciobanu at pr@bannersnack.com!

