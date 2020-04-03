03.04.2020 17:15:00

Banks Facilitate Access to Relief Funds Through CRA Direct Deposit

TORONTO, April 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Banks in Canada are working collaboratively with the Government of Canada to offer online enrollment of Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) direct deposit, a convenient and secure way to receive SIN-based government benefit payments, including the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) for people experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

CBA logo (CNW Group/Canadian Bankers Association)

Banks Facilitate Access to Relief Funds Through CRA Direct Deposit (CNW Group/Canadian Bankers Association)

Effective today, Canadians should visit their bank's website for information on how to enroll for CRA direct deposit or, for those already registered for the service with the CRA, update their account information. Once enrolled, individuals will receive CRA payments such as benefits, credits and refunds deposited directly to their bank account, and will no longer receive cheques in the mail.

Starting April 6, individuals signed up for direct deposit with the CRA will be able to receive government benefit payments, including CERB, quickly, securely and directly to an account at a Canadian financial institution. Individuals must first determine their eligibility for CERB and enroll directly with CRA. Payments can be verified by checking your bank statement or by logging into CRA's My Account.

"Banks in Canada are working closely with government to get emergency benefits flowing to Canadians in their time of need," said Neil Parmenter, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association. "People that are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 are encouraged to use CRA's direct deposit solution to access funds faster and more directly."

Remember: neither your bank nor the CRA will ever send you an email, text or a link directing you to a page asking for your personal information to receive your benefit payment. These are scams and people should never respond to these fraudulent communications or click on any of the links provided. The direct deposit enrolment link is only available to customers through your financial institution's secured online or mobile banking channels.

For more information, visit the CRA's webpages on direct deposit and COVID-19. Canadians are also encouraged to visit their bank's website:

BMO Financial Group

CIBC

National Bank of Canada

RBC

Scotiabank and Tangerine

TD Bank Group

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 402.60
2.89 %
Sika 154.70
1.71 %
Alcon 48.37
1.66 %
Novartis 81.85
1.32 %
Nestle 102.30
1.21 %
Swiss Life Hldg 306.20
-1.58 %
Geberit 404.30
-2.04 %
Adecco Group 35.36
-2.56 %
The Swatch Grp 182.60
-2.92 %
Zurich Insur Gr 304.00
-8.76 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:14
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:00
Trump befeuert die Ölpreise
08:10
SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
06:14
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Weiter fallende Notierungen erwartet / LafargeHolcim – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend
02.04.20
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:53
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
02.04.20
Schroders: Peter Harrison: Wie die Investmentbranche während der Covid-Krise helfen kann
01.04.20
Schroders: Das Coronavirus wird eine "schwere" Rezession auslösen
mehr
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investor: Jetzt Aktien zu kaufen wird sich in 12 Monaten auszahlen
ams schliesst Kapitalerhöhung über 1,75 Milliarden Franken ab - Aktie gibt nach
Tesla-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Erwartungen beim Quartalsabsatz übertroffen
Fed-Massnahmen zeigen kaum Wirkung: Kauft die US-Notenbank jetzt auch Aktien auf?
adidas braucht in der Corona-Krise frisches Geld - Aktie verliert deutlich
Wall Street letztlich mit Aufschlägen -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne einheitliche Tendenz
Nestlé zahlt Prämie an "Frontmitarbeitende" in der Schweiz - Aktie im Plus
Bâloise-Aktie volatil: Generalversammlung findet ohne Aktionäre statt - Dividende bestätigt
Kryptowährungen im Blick: Bitcoin hält sich über 6'500-Dollar-Marke
Wall Street in Rot -- SMI volatil -- DAX unentschlossen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street in Rot -- SMI volatil -- DAX unentschlossen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen notieren im Freitagsgeschäft mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist am Freitag von Höhen und Tiefen gezeichnet. Der deutsche Börsenhandel kann sich ebenfalls nicht so recht entscheiden. Auch die Indizes in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB