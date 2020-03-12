Bankrate named BMO Harris a 2020 Top Regional Bank

CHICAGO, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank has been named to Bankrate's 2020 list of the top 10 U.S. regional banks. In its ranking, Bankrate cited the BMO products that offer options for fee waivers and low minimum opening balances, which are examples of how BMO helps its customers grow and alleviate financial anxiety.

"Everything we do at BMO – from our product design to the advice we give – is meant to help our customers make real financial progress," said Ernie Johannson, group head, North American Personal and Business Banking. "Bankrate's recognition of our savings and checking accounts is great validation that BMO is market leading in helping customers do more with their hard-earned money, whether they are saving for their first home or trying to build an emergency fund."

Bankrate is a personal finance company that guides people through pivotal steps of their financial journey. Its rankings were determined based on checking and savings account data from 47 regional banks, including fees and annual percentage yield (APY).

In its Top Regional Banks reporting, Bankrate noted the following BMO accounts:

BMO's Smart Advantage Checking account, which has no monthly maintenance fee with paperless statements, no fee for incoming wire transfers, and only requires $25 to open.





account, which has no monthly maintenance fee with paperless statements, no fee for incoming wire transfers, and only requires to open. BMO's Statement Savings account, which requires only $25 to open and has a $5 monthly maintenance fee that is waived if the daily balance in this account is $100 or more for the month, or the primary account owner is under 25-years-old.

BMO offers digital banking nationwide; more than 500 branches throughout Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin; and a fee-free network of more than 40,000 ATMs.

