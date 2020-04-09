+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
Bank7 Corp. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7, announces that financial results for the first quarter of 2020 will be released before the market opens on Thursday, April 30, 2020 and at 2:00 pm central time that same day, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results with investors.

To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/34185.

For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/34185 shortly after the call for 1 year.

About Bank7 Corp.

Bank7 Corp. is a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets and we will also pursue strategic acquisitions.

For more information about Bank7 and its products, visit www.bank7.com.

Contact:
Tom Travis
Bank7
1039 N.W. 63rd St.
Oklahoma City, OK. 73116
Ph: 405-810-8600 / ttravis@bank7.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank7-corp-announces-first-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-301038448.html

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.

