13.01.2026 13:17:51
Bank Of New York Mellon Q4 Profit Rises; Issues FY26 Revenue Outlook
(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) reported fourth quarter earnings $1.43 billion, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $1.54 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.08 compared to $1.72. Adjusted total revenue increased to $5.18 billion from $4.85 billion, last year.
For fiscal 2026, the company projects total revenue excluding items to rise 5%. For the medium-term, the company expects pre-tax margin excluding notable items of 38%. The company noted that, execution to date and transformation programs underway position BNY for continued operating leverage over the medium-term.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
