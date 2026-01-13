Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'353 -0.6%  SPI 18'364 -0.7%  Dow 49'590 0.2%  DAX 25'398 0.0%  Euro 0.9315 0.1%  EStoxx50 6'019 0.1%  Gold 4'580 -0.4%  Bitcoin 73'444 1.0%  Dollar 0.7984 0.1%  Öl 64.9 1.0% 
Bank of New York Mellon Aktie 2824731 / US0640581007

13.01.2026 13:17:51

Bank Of New York Mellon Q4 Profit Rises; Issues FY26 Revenue Outlook

Bank of New York Mellon
94.88 CHF -0.12%
(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) reported fourth quarter earnings $1.43 billion, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $1.54 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.08 compared to $1.72. Adjusted total revenue increased to $5.18 billion from $4.85 billion, last year.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects total revenue excluding items to rise 5%. For the medium-term, the company expects pre-tax margin excluding notable items of 38%. The company noted that, execution to date and transformation programs underway position BNY for continued operating leverage over the medium-term.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.