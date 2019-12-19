Bank of George Selects Banc Intranets' BancWorks® and DirectorsLink® to Enhance Operational Efficiency, Customer Service and Board Activities

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Banc Intranets, a provider of secure, web-based enterprise content management solutions for financial institutions, announced that Bank of George (Las Vegas, NV.) has successfully implemented its BancWorks® employee intranet to centralize employee communications, policies and procedures, and institutional updates and employee onboarding/engagement through a dedicated resource management platform.

Bank of George, which has an asset size of over $253 million, is a community bank located in the Clark County, Nevada area. As the bank continues to grow and increase service offerings, it wanted to ensure the operational efficiency it has honed since its inception remains at the industry-standard level. In maintaining this endeavor, Bank of George selected BancWorks primarily due to its ability to facilitate communications, resource management, and employee empowerment. A consistently-growing commercial loan base and the expansion of Las Vegas' business community presented an opportunity and institutional need for the bank. BancWorks will be able to handle the scalable nature of that growth as the community and depositor base continue to expand.

"The solutions we offer always coincide with the specific market and community need that is to be addressed, alongside a foundational industry expertise in financial institutions operations," said Mark Anderson, CEO of Banc Intranets. "For community institutions like that of Bank of George, it is critical to ensure that employees are empowered to make the decisions that are in their best interest of their customers through unfettered access to the resources they need to wholly devote their efforts to both community and client each and every day."

Banc Intranets' BancWorks product is an innovative browser-based solution that gives employees immediate and secure access to their organization's information. It allows financial institutions like Bank of George, health care facilities and other entities to create a single place where they can share policies, procedures, the latest news, and other details. BancWorks offers a broad range of features, including document management, eforms, rates, blogging, an employee recognition tool and enhanced search capabilities.

Bank of George also recently implemented Banc Intranets' DirectorsLink® board portal product. DirectorsLink creates a secure online environment where board members can access meeting materials and other information. They can use a web browser or iPad app to get quick access to meeting agendas, minutes and updates as well as policies/procedures, financial data and other corporate information. DirectorsLink helps organizations enhance communication, meeting coordination, task management, member performance management, and regulatory compliance.

About Banc Intranets

Established in 2002, Banc Intranets, LLC is a leading provider of secure, web-based enterprise content management solutions for financial institutions. Its technology provides a single point of access across multiple devices for documents and information and centralizes employee onboarding and training, streamlining day-to-day operations for bank directors and senior managers. In addition to increasing efficiency and productivity, Banc Intranets' solutions are developed by financial industry professionals, providing comprehensive reporting that is critical to maintaining regulatory compliance. For more information, visit http://www.bancintranets.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Bank of George

Founded in 2007 in Southern Nevada as a full-service, traditional, community bank focused on the needs of business and professional clients whose needs are best served by a community bank. The tools and service offerings of Bank of George reflect that in the ever-changing dynamic landscape of business. With a constant eye to the future and a continued commitment to the full embodiment of their namesake, George Washington, whose legacy is one of strong leadership, integrity, and dedication to community.

###

SOURCE Banc Intranets