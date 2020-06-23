23.06.2020 16:21:00

Bank Of America Securities To Host A Conference Call With Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels On Wednesday, June 24

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today announced Jessica Reif Ehrlich, Research Analyst at Bank of America Securities, will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m., ET on June 24 with Discovery Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels.

A link to the audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of Discovery's website at https://corporate.discovery.com/. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Discovery:
Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and in nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-securities-to-host-a-conference-call-with-discovery-cfo-gunnar-wiedenfels-on-wednesday-june-24-301082047.html

SOURCE Discovery, Inc.

