14.01.2026 13:15:05

Bank Of America Q4 Results Top Estimates - Update

Bank of America
43.62 CHF -0.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) reported Wednesday that net income applicable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter increased to $7.32 billion or $0.98 per share from $6.54 billion or $0.83 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The provision for credit losses was $1.31 billion, compared to $1.45 billion last year.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased 7 percent to $28.37 billion from $26.48 billion in the prior-year quarter, reflecting higher net interest income, asset management fees, and sales and trading revenue. Wall Street expected revenues of $27.74 billion for the quarter.

Net interest income was $15.75 billion, up 10 percent from $14.36 billion last year, driven primarily by higher Global Markets activity, fixed-rate asset repricing, and higher deposit and loan balances, partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates.

Non-interest income increased to $12.62 billion from $12.12 billion last year. Noninterest expense increased 4 percent to $17.44 billion from last year, driven by higher revenue related incentive and transaction expenses, as well as investments in people, brand and technology.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

