Bank of America Grant Supports University Hospitals' Frontline Efforts Against COVID-19

CLEVELAND, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America has awarded University Hospitals a $200,000 grant to help address the unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. The grant is part of the bank's $100 million commitment to support communities in need during the global health crisis.

Bank of America's support builds on the efforts of local, state and international governments to tackle the most pressing issues in communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The funds will help UH increase medical response capacity throughout the health system and provide ongoing support in the months ahead.

"In Cleveland and around the world, we are committed to helping our local communities in a variety of ways as they navigate personally and collectively to address this public health issue," said Jeneen Marziani, Ohio State President. "Bank of America is proud to support University Hospitals especially during this unprecedented time when local resources are even more vitally important, ensuring essential services are available to those who need it most."

"UH is taking critical steps to ensure the health and safety of all those we serve, from the creation of COVID-19 tests and drive-through testing locations to serving as one of the first U.S. sites to test the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir," said Daniel I. Simon, MD, Chief Clinical & Scientific Officer and President, UH Cleveland Medical Center. "We are committed to serving this community and are grateful to Bank of America for helping us deliver on that promise."

Beyond community-level grants, Bank of America is increasing funding to several national and global organizations working on the front-lines to address food insecurity, increase access to learning as a result of school closures and provide support to vulnerable populations.

In addition to the recent grant, Bank of America provided a special thank you gift to UH caregivers, gifting one hundred $50-gift-cards for local restaurant EDWINS, currently open for takeout and delivery.

