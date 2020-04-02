02.04.2020 16:40:00

Bank of America Grant Supports University Hospitals' Frontline Efforts Against COVID-19

CLEVELAND, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America has awarded University Hospitals a $200,000 grant to help address the unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. The grant is part of the bank's $100 million commitment to support communities in need during the global health crisis.

Bank of America's support builds on the efforts of local, state and international governments to tackle the most pressing issues in communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The funds will help UH increase medical response capacity throughout the health system and provide ongoing support in the months ahead.

"In Cleveland and around the world, we are committed to helping our local communities in a variety of ways as they navigate personally and collectively to address this public health issue," said Jeneen Marziani, Ohio State President. "Bank of America is proud to support University Hospitals especially during this unprecedented time when local resources are even more vitally important, ensuring essential services are available to those who need it most."

"UH is taking critical steps to ensure the health and safety of all those we serve, from the creation of COVID-19 tests and drive-through testing locations to serving as one of the first U.S. sites to test the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir," said Daniel I. Simon, MD, Chief Clinical & Scientific Officer and President, UH Cleveland Medical Center. "We are committed to serving this community and are grateful to Bank of America for helping us deliver on that promise."

Beyond community-level grants, Bank of America is increasing funding to several national and global organizations working on the front-lines to address food insecurity, increase access to learning as a result of school closures and provide support to vulnerable populations.

In addition to the recent grant, Bank of America provided a special thank you gift to UH caregivers, gifting one hundred $50-gift-cards for local restaurant EDWINS, currently open for takeout and delivery.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-grant-supports-university-hospitals-frontline-efforts-against-covid-19-301034198.html

SOURCE University Hospitals

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 7.80
3.15 %
Swiss Re 71.70
3.05 %
Zurich Insur Gr 338.90
2.67 %
UBS Group 8.86
2.62 %
Givaudan 2'979.00
2.44 %
CieFinRichemont 50.56
0.32 %
Roche Hldg G 319.60
0.25 %
Lonza Grp 392.00
-0.86 %
Sika 153.45
-1.79 %
Alcon 48.11
-2.16 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Preissprung bei Öl wohl nicht von Dauer
13:33
Vontobel: Disney+: Streamingdienst als Retter in der Not?
13:00
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV
08:42
Weekly Hits: Familienunternehmen – Mehrwert fürs Depot / Bayer – Hoffnungsvolle Botschaften
08:13
Schwergewichte retten den SMI
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:33
Schroders: Peter Harrison: Wie die Investmentbranche während der Covid-Krise helfen kann
01.04.20
Schroders: Das Coronavirus wird eine "schwere" Rezession auslösen
27.03.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our investors - update
mehr
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktie verliert kräftig: ams-Kapitalerhöhung zu 70 Prozent gezeichnet und platziert
US-Börsen schliessen tief im Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Dufry-Aktien brechen zweistellig ein - UBS kappt Kursziel um zwei Drittel
Gold auf Erholungskurs - Sollten Anleger jetzt zugreifen?
Memo von Jeff Bezos: So verhält sich Amazon in der Coronavirus-Krise
Rohstoffe im März 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Markt Kryptowährungen: Bitcoin bleibt von Achterbahnfahrt der Märkte verschont
Fed-Massnahmen zeigen kaum Wirkung: Kauft die US-Notenbank jetzt auch Aktien auf?
Marriott-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Daten von bis zu 5,2 Millionen Hotelgästen bei Marriott gestohlen
HP-Aktie fällt rasant: Xerox bläst HP-Übernahme wegen Corona-Krise ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nervöser Handel an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX wieder im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne einheitliche Tendenz
An der Wall Street gestaltet sich der Handel am Donnerstag volatil. Obwohl es an der heimischen und deutschen Börse zeitweise tief nach unten ging, geht es am späten Nachmittag wieder aufwärts. Die Indizes in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB