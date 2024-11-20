Bank of Åland Plc: Notification of approved delisting application by Nasdaq Helsinki

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’541 -0.8%  SPI 15’375 -0.8%  Dow 43’269 -0.3%  DAX 19’060 -0.7%  Euro 0.9360 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’751 -0.8%  Gold 2’623 -0.3%  Bitcoin 82’125 0.9%  Dollar 0.8843 0.2%  Öl 73.4 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Trump Media plant angeblich Kauf der Kryptobörse Bakkt: Aktien reagieren mit Ausschlägen
Bitcoin schlägt Silber: Warum der Bitcoin zu den wertvollsten Assets der Welt gehört
Symrise-Aktie: Symrise strebt Komplettübernahme von Probi an
EFG-Aktie: EFG verzeichnet bis Oktober Zuwachs bei Nettoneugeldern
Arbonia-Aktie: Arbonia ernennt Claudius Moor zum neuen CEO
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Alandsbanken Abp Vorz Aktie [Valor: 472457 / ISIN: FI0009001127]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.11.2024 08:30:00

Bank of Åland Plc: Notification of approved delisting application by Nasdaq Helsinki

Alandsbanken Abp Vorz
33.80 EUR 0.60%
Kaufen / Verkaufen


Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
20.11.2024 9.30 EET

Notification of approved delisting application by Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Helsinki has approved Bank of Åland’s application to remove the below-mentioned securities from trading.

Name of issue: Covered Bond due 2024
ISIN code: FI4000490677
Issue amount: EUR 400 000 000

The securities will be delisted on November 20, 2024.

For more information please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 (0)40 512 7505


Nachrichten zu Alandsbanken Abp Vorz.Akt.-B-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alandsbanken Abp Vorz.Akt.-B-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningca»https://youtube.com/01y3ZMDeLf0ll werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Financial
✅ KKR
✅ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

07:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Volatiler Handelstag
19.11.24 Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) Owners Turn to Futures to Hedge Interest Rate Moves
19.11.24 Julius Bär: 12.20% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
19.11.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, UBS, Zurich Insurance
19.11.24 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
19.11.24 Gegenbewegung lässt noch auf sich warten
18.11.24 Der Wind hat gedreht
13.11.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’950.70 19.99 B8RS7U
Short 12’200.00 13.69
Short 12’647.28 8.98 UBSAOU
SMI-Kurs: 11’541.43 19.11.2024 17:30:09
Long 11’028.25 19.99 SSRM1U
Long 10’759.04 13.60 SSOMQU
Long 10’314.10 8.98 F3SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana Kurs Prognose: Neues Allzeithoch noch im November?
Bericht: Gensler wird vor Vereidigung Trumps zurücktreten
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
RBC Capital Markets bescheinigt Outperform für Nestlé-Aktie
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) stabilisiert sich am Vormittag
Nestlé-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Bewertung
Aktien-Tipp: So bewertet Barclays Capital die Nestlé-Aktie
Neue Analyse: RBC Capital Markets bewertet Nestlé-Aktie mit Outperform
Xpeng-Aktie fällt dennoch ins Minus: Tesla-Konkurrent Xpeng macht weniger Verlust als erwartet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten