20.08.2020 15:22:00

Bank Leumi to Report Second Quarter Results on August 27, 2020

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) announced today that it will release its Second Quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Mr. Omer Ziv, EVP & CFO, will host the results call followed by Q&A. The call is scheduled for 5 PM (Israel); 3 PM (UK); 10:00 AM (ET)

Conference Call Dial-in Details (no passcode required):
Israel                03-9180644  
UK                   0-800-917-5108   
US & Canada    1-866-860-9642

All other locations +972-3-918-0644

The call will be accompanied by a presentation which will be published on the day of the publication of the Financial Results on the Israeli Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA). It will also be available on the Leumi website under Investor Relations, in the Financial Statements page, Investor Presentation and Conference Call.

An archived recording will be available on the Leumi website one business day after the call ends.

The conference call does not replace the need to review the latest periodic/quarterly reports containing full information, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports. 

For more information visit www.leumi.co.il or contact Daphna Golden, VP, Head of Investor Relations, at Daphna.Golden@bankleumi.co.il.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-leumi-to-report-second-quarter-results-on-august-27-2020-301115736.html

SOURCE Bank Leumi

