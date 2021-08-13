SMI 12’456 0.2%  SPI 15’954 0.3%  Dow 35’515 0.0%  DAX 15’977 0.3%  Euro 1.0796 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’230 0.1%  Gold 1’778 1.5%  Bitcoin 42’558 3.7%  Dollar 0.9152 -0.9%  Öl 70.2 -1.4% 
13.08.2021 21:42:00

Bank Dora Taps V12 Marketing to Enhance New Digital Checking Account App Expansion

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Dora, an all-digital banking service provided by USALLIANCE Financial, a national 2 billion-dollar credit union based in Rye, NY, has selected digital marketing agency, V12 Marketing, to expand the outreach of Bank Dora's new all-digital checking account mobile application.

Kristi Kenworthy, Managing Director at Bank Dora has said, "This is a brand new concept. Dora is the first cooperative neo-bank, powered by the credit union movement, designed to reduce racial and economic disparities in banking access. Our team is extremely excited to bring the Bank Dora app to a larger user base. The user feedback has been positive and people love the mobile app."

The Dora Everyday Checking account features include: no minimum balance, no monthly fees, early payday with direct deposit, bill pay, a surcharge-fee free network of 30,000 ATMs nationwide, and much more. Bank Dora offers a fully bilingual experience for the website, onboarding, disclosures, app, email notification, IVR, and support.

Alaina Froton, Digital Marketing Manager at Bank Dora, said, "Bank Dora's namesake derives from Dora Maxwell, who helped charter hundreds of credit unions in the United States. Dora believed everyone should have access to fair deposit products."

Mike Visconti, founder, and Creative Director at V12 Marketing says, "The team at V12 Marketing is looking forward to being a part of such a value-creating initiative. We've always had an affinity for financial inclusion and equality, and Bank Dora certainly is a game-changer in this space."

Bank Dora's motto, "Banking For Everyone," means changing how others think about access to affordable and fair financial services.

About USALLIANCE Financial

USALLIANCE Financial is an innovative, dynamic, and industry-leading financial Cooperative founded in 1966 based on the shared Cooperative mission: "People helping people." Currently serving 125,000+ members across the nation with over $2 Billion in assets, USALLIANCE is a full-service not-for-profit financial institution that offers a variety of banking products and services such as checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loan products, and financial services. Members also have access to 5,800+ Shared Branch facilities and 30,000+ Surcharge-free ATMs throughout the nation in support of our Cooperative initiative. To learn more about USALLIANCE Financial, please visit www.usalliance.org.

About V12 Marketing

V12 Marketing is a full-service marketing and web development agency that provides an entire suite of value-driven solutions servicing a wide range of industries. To learn more about V12 Marketing, please visit www.v12marketing.com.

To learn more about Bank Dora, visit: https://www.bankdora.com

CONTACT: 
Alaina Froton
Digital Marketing Manager
Bank Dora
316539@email4pr.com 
https://www.bankdora.com/ 

Mike Visconti
866-243-9023
v12marketing.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-dora-taps-v12-marketing-to-enhance-new-digital-checking-account-app-expansion-301355248.html

SOURCE Bank Dora

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:04 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:44 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
14:05 RWE bekräftigt Prognose – Aktie legt zu
09:48 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom erhöht den Ausblick
08:13 SMI weiter im Höhenrausch
06:18 Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Bodenbildung? / Euro Stoxx 50 – Pullback zur unteren Trendkanalbegrenzung
12.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
12.08.21 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich-Aktie legt zu: Zurich verdient so viel wie vor der Pandemie
Moderna- und BionNTech-Aktien fallen nach EMA-Prüfung zweistellig - auch Pfizer schwach
Meyer Burger-Aktie in Rot: Meyer Burger meldet Verzögerungen beim Hochlauf der Fabriken
Varta-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein: Montana Tech-Tochter Varta wächst schwächer als erwartet
Aktien-Stratege glaubt, dass sich am Markt eine Korrektur andeutet
Schweiz: Immobilienpreise steigen weiter
Tesla-Konkurrent NIO übertrifft Erwartungen - NIO-Aktie verliert letztendlich
Erhöhte Immobilienpreise: Sogar die Superreichen raten von Immobilienkauf ab
US-Börsen beenden Handel ohne gemeinsame Tendenz -- SMI schliesst nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Dow Jones stabil -- SMI geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Plus - neues Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit