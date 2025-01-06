|
06.01.2025 19:10:00
Banijay Group: weekly share transactions
Press Release
Paris – 6 January 2025
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 30 December 2024 to 2 January 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2024-12-30
|BUY
|453
|8.476932
|3 840.05
|XAMS
|2024-12-30
|SELL
|3
|8.550000
|25.65
|XAMS
|2024-12-31
|BUY
|9
|8.450000
|76.05
|XAMS
|2024-12-31
|SELL
|2
|8.500000
|17.00
|XAMS
|2025-01-02
|BUY
|71
|8.450000
|599.95
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
Q3 2024 results: 6 March 2025
Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@group.banijay.com
Press Relations
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ:NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024
Attachment
Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs
Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV
Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews werfen wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2025.
Wird das Zinsthema im Jahr 2025 relevant sein? Wie entwickelt sich die Geopolitischen Konflikte und wie werden Rohstoffe und Krypto weiterlaufen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Robert Halver im heutigen Jahresausblick mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|03.01.25
|Schroders: Was, wenn Trump gar nicht blufft?
|03.01.25
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Wealth Management
|18.12.24
|Schroders: Investieren in die Zukunft des globalen Immobilienmarktes
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 20'200 Punkten -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit leichten Abgaben - Nikkei unter Druck
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt am Montag im Verlauf volatil zeigte, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex ein klares Plus. Die US-Börsen legen ebenfalls zu. In Asien ging es zum Wochenauftakt derweil nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}