12.11.2024 07:00:00
Banijay Group: weekly share transactions
Press Release
Paris – 11 November 2024
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 4 November to 8 November 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2024-11-04
|BUY
|22
|8.700000
|191.40
|XAMS
|2024-11-04
|SELL
|121
|8.700000
|1 052.70
|XAMS
|2024-11-05
|SELL
|100
|8.750000
|875.00
|XAMS
|2024-11-06
|BUY
|88
|8.700000
|765.60
|XAMS
|2024-11-07
|BUY
|3
|8.700000
|26.10
|XAMS
|2024-11-08
|BUY
|558
|8.657796
|4,831.05
|XAMS
|2024-11-08
|SELL
|4
|8.750000
|35.00
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
Q3 2024 results: 6 March 2025
Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@group.banijay.com
Press Relations
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ:NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024
