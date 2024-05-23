Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
FL Entertainment Aktie [Valor: 119402751 / ISIN: NL0015000X07]
23.05.2024 18:44:36

Banijay Group announces results of its 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders

FL Entertainment
9.40 EUR 0.00%
Press Release

Paris – May 23rd, 2024

BANIJAY GROUP ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS
2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ADOPTION OF ALL RESOLUTIONS BY A LARGE MAJORITY OF SHAREHOLDERS

Banijay Group N.V., currently known as FL Entertainment N.V., today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM”) held earlier today.

All resolutions on the AGM agenda were adopted with almost 99% of the votes cast, including, among others, the adoption of the annual accounts 2023 and the adoption of a dividend of €0.35 per share, to be paid on 18 June 2024.

The proposal to amend the name of the company was also approved, confirming the group-wide global rebrand, as announced on 15 May 2024. Leveraging the powerful, world-renowned Banijay brand, which has established itself as a beacon for innovation and creativity in the Entertainment space globally, FL Entertainment has been renamed Banijay Group. The new branding reflects the ambition of the Group to be the leading European leader in the global entertainment space.

This amendment will be effective as of 27 May 2024. As from this date, the new Euronext ticker will be "BNJ”.

Detailed voting results from the AGM will be made available on the Banijay Group’s website within 15 days, as required under the Dutch Financial Supervision Act.

*****

All rebrand assets are available by clicking here.

Press Relations Banijay Group

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: FLE NA, Reuters: FLE.AS).

Attachment


