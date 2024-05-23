|
23.05.2024 18:44:36
Banijay Group announces results of its 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders
Press Release
Paris – May 23rd, 2024
BANIJAY GROUP ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS
2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
ADOPTION OF ALL RESOLUTIONS BY A LARGE MAJORITY OF SHAREHOLDERS
Banijay Group N.V., currently known as FL Entertainment N.V., today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM”) held earlier today.
All resolutions on the AGM agenda were adopted with almost 99% of the votes cast, including, among others, the adoption of the annual accounts 2023 and the adoption of a dividend of €0.35 per share, to be paid on 18 June 2024.
The proposal to amend the name of the company was also approved, confirming the group-wide global rebrand, as announced on 15 May 2024. Leveraging the powerful, world-renowned Banijay brand, which has established itself as a beacon for innovation and creativity in the Entertainment space globally, FL Entertainment has been renamed Banijay Group. The new branding reflects the ambition of the Group to be the leading European leader in the global entertainment space.
This amendment will be effective as of 27 May 2024. As from this date, the new Euronext ticker will be "BNJ”.
Detailed voting results from the AGM will be made available on the Banijay Group’s website within 15 days, as required under the Dutch Financial Supervision Act.
*****
All rebrand assets are available by clicking here.
Press Relations Banijay Group
flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: FLE NA, Reuters: FLE.AS).
Attachment
Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs
Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:
🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike
Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Bilanz im Blick: SMI schliesst knapp in Grün -- DAX beendet Handel an Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte kaum verändert. An den US-amerikanischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an der Kurstafel. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten mehrheitlich abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}