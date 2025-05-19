Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’342 0.1%  SPI 16’967 0.4%  Dow 42’735 0.2%  DAX 23’935 0.7%  Euro 0.9377 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’427 0.0%  Gold 3’229 0.8%  Bitcoin 88’083 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8354 -0.2%  Öl 65.2 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Tesla verliert Indien-Chef kurz vor Markteintritt
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: NVIDIA setzt auf US-Produktion - KI-Chips künftig weniger aus Taiwan
Amazon startet mit Haul in Europa - Angriff auf Temu & Co.
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Meyer-Burger-Aktie höher: Meyer-Burger-Anleihegläubiger stimmen für weiteren Aufschub von Zinszahlungen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.05.2025 20:00:00

Banijay Group: Agenda General Meeting modification

FL Entertainment
10.50 EUR 1.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release                                                                        Paris, 19 May 2025

2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Ms. Susana Gallardo Torrededia has informed the Company that she is not available for re-appointment as non-executive board member due to personal reasons and has stepped down as non-executive member. Item 8 including the proposal to re-appoint Ms. Susana Gallardo Torrededia will therefore be removed from the agenda of the annual general meeting that will take place on Thursday 22 May 2025.

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively. Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

Attachment


Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten