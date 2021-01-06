SMI 10’747 0.5%  SPI 13’356 0.3%  Dow 30’977 1.9%  DAX 13’892 1.8%  Euro 1.0835 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’611 1.8%  Gold 1’911 -2.0%  Bitcoin 31’038 4.0%  Dollar 0.8798 0.2%  Öl 54.6 1.8% 
06.01.2021 19:53:00

BancTrust Securities (Europe) Limited Announces Completion of Corporate Name Change to BancTrust Investment Bank Limited

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust Securities (Europe) Limited ("BancTrust" or "the Company"), the London-based Emerging Markets boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce the completion of the change of its corporate name to BancTrust Investment Bank Limited effective as of December 23, 2020.

https://www.banctrust.com (PRNewsfoto/BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank)

BancTrust Securities (Europe) Limited Announces Completion of Corporate Name Change to BancTrust Investment Bank Limited

The name change better reflects the Company's full scope offering of investment banking products and services to its global clients and counterparties. The Company wishes to underscore the provision of effective liquidity in the more challenging areas of Emerging Credit Markets and emphasize its Capital Markets advisory work with EM corporations and quasi-sovereign issuers.

Carlos R. Fuenmayor, Chief Executive commented, "I'm pleased to say that this change will strengthen our global branding and widen the scope of business and core activities we engage in, with the purpose of better serving our global clientele."

About BancTrust Investment Bank  

BancTrust Investment Bank Limited is a London-based boutique investment bank, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, and specialised in high-beta credit markets in Emerging Markets. The firm offers capital markets advisory, institutional sales & trading and investment research products and services to corporate clients and institutional investors.

For more information, please visit our web site at: https://banctrust.co.uk and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/banctrustuk.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banctrust-securities-europe-limited-announces-completion-of-corporate-name-change-to-banctrust-investment-bank-limited-301202217.html

SOURCE BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 12.18
5.55 %
LafargeHolcim 51.52
5.06 %
UBS Group 13.31
4.31 %
Swiss Life Hldg 431.00
4.26 %
ABB 26.31
3.83 %
CieFinRichemont 79.66
-0.57 %
Givaudan 3’720.00
-0.83 %
Roche Hldg G 303.05
-0.96 %
Nestle 102.28
-1.33 %
Alcon 57.62
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:53
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen drehen schwachen Jahresauftakt / ABB – Käufer weiter in der Überzahl
05.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
05.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Healthcare - Chance für die Gesundheitssysteme und Investoren
05.01.21
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Chef Sahin: 'Bis Sommer ausreichend Impfstoff'
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erneut uneinheitlich
SNB dürfte Jahresgewinn von fast 25 Milliarden Franken ausweisen
Bitcoin markiert neues Allzeithoch über 35'000 Dollar
CS, UBS & Co. gefragt: Bankaktien nach Anstieg der Anleiherenditen teurer
Moderna-Aktie mit Aufschlägen: Auch Moderna-Impfstoff in der EU zugelassen
Behörde EMA verschiebt Entscheidung zu Impfstoff von Lonza-Partner Moderna - Moderna-Aktie schliesst kräftig im Plus
SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich
LafargeHolcim offenbar interessiert an Übernahme von Firestone Building Products - LaFargeHolcim-Aktie gewinnt
Dufry schliesst Kooperation für neue Duty Free-Geschäfte in Hainan ab - Dufry-Aktie deutlich im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich
Die Schweizer Börse konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der DAX verbuchte deutliche Gewinne. In Fernost war zur Wochenmitte Zurückhaltung zu spüren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit