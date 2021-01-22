SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’564 0.1%  Dow 31’053 -0.4%  DAX 13’874 -0.2%  Euro 1.0781 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’602 -0.4%  Gold 1’857 -0.7%  Bitcoin 29’679 8.9%  Dollar 0.8856 0.0%  Öl 55.5 -1.2% 

Banco Santander México Will Report 4Q20 Results After Market Close On February 3rd, 2021

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX) ("Santander México"), one of the leading banks in Mexico, announced today that it will release its fiscal fourth quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021.

A conference call will be held on February 4th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. ET (10:00 a.m. Mexico City Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8471 (International) and ask for "Banco Santander México's Earnings Call".

A presentation will also be available for download from the company's IR site after market close on February 3rd, 2021. Additionally, a simultaneous web cast of the conference call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143157

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available between 2:00 p.m. U.S. ET on February 4th and 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET on February 11th, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or for international & Mexico callers 1-412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is 13715461. The audio of the conference call will be archived on the company's website at www.santander.com.mx

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of September 30th, 2020, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,859 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 18.7 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,407 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 20,922 employees.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-mexico-will-report-4q20-results-after-market-close-on-february-3rd-2021-301213396.html

SOURCE Banco Santander México, S.A.

