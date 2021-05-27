SMI 11’338 -0.1%  SPI 14’621 0.0%  Dow 34’465 0.4%  DAX 15’407 -0.3%  Euro 1.0942 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’039 0.2%  Gold 1’897 0.0%  Bitcoin 35’015 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8973 -0.1%  Öl 69.5 1.0% 
Banco Macro Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 ("1Q21").  All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. As of 1Q20, the Bank began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS IAS 29 as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2020 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through March 31, 2021.

Summary

  • The Bank's net income totaled Ps.2.2 billion in 1Q21. This result was 39% lower than the result posted in 4Q20 and 77% lower than in 4Q19. In 1Q21, the annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 5.4% and 1.1%, respectively.
  • Operating income (after G&A and personnel expenses) was Ps.18.9 billion in 1Q21, 16% or Ps.2.6 billion higher than in 4Q20 and 19% or Ps.4.5 billion lower than a year ago.
  • In 1Q21, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector decreased 9% or Ps.25.8 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.259.4 billion and 17% or Ps.54.1. billion year over year ("YoY").
  • In 1Q21, Banco Macro's total deposits decreased 17% or Ps.94.8 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.457.3 billion and representing 77% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits decrased 14% or Ps.66.9 billion QoQ.
  • Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an excess capital of Ps.157.4 billion, 37.7% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III and 30.3% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 94% of its total deposits in 1Q21.
  • In 1Q21, the efficiency ratio reached 35.7%, improving from the 38.8% posted in 4Q20 and higher than the 31.1% posted a year ago.
  • In 1Q21, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 0.92% and the coverage ratio reached 387.82%.

1Q21 Earnings Release Conference Call



Friday, May 28, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time



To participate, please dial:


Argentina Toll Free:


(011) 3984 5677


Participants Dial In (Toll Free):

Webcast Replay:  click here

+1 (844) 450 3847


Participants International Dial In:

Available from 05/28/2021 through 06/11/2021

+1 (412) 317 6370


Conference ID: Banco Macro


     Webcast: click here


IR Contacts in Buenos Aires:

Jorge Scarinci
Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres 
Investor Relations

Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682
E-mail: investorelations@macro.com.ar

Visit our website at:
www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-macro-announces-results-for-the-first-quarter-of-2021-301301351.html

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.

