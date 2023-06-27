|
27.06.2023 21:44:08
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the attribution of shares within the scope of the variable remuneration policy for Persons with Managing Responsibilities and Employees
Banco Comercial Portugues
0.21 EUR 1.77%
