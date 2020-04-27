|
27.04.2020 14:51:00
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE & BYMA & MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR), today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2019
Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. informs that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2019 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
This document is also available in the company's Investor Relations website: ir.bbva.com.ar/en, in the 20-F section under Financial Information.
Hard copies of the company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2019, are available upon request, free of charge, by contacting Ines Lanusse in the Investor Relations Department.
Contact Details
Ines Lanusse
Investor Relations Officer
(+54) 11 4341 5040
investorelations-arg@bbva.com
About BBVA in Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE, BYMA, MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the principal shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, Banco BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.
Banco BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: "Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-bbva-argentina-has-filed-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-the-fiscal-year-2019-301047516.html
SOURCE Banco BBVA Argentina
