SMI 11’965 -0.7%  SPI 15’409 -0.5%  Dow 34’987 0.2%  DAX 15’630 -1.0%  Euro 1.0842 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’056 -1.1%  Gold 1’829 0.1%  Bitcoin 29’060 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9178 0.3%  Öl 73.3 -1.7% 
Bancfirst Aktie [Valor: 66628 / ISIN: US05945F1030]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.07.2021 22:20:00

BancFirst Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings

Bancfirst
59.87 USD 1.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $48.2 million, or $1.45 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $20.7 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $90.7 million, or $2.72 per share, compared to $43.3 million, or $1.31 per share, for the first half of 2020. The Company recorded a net benefit from reversal of provisions for credit losses of $9.9 million for both the second quarter and first half of 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $38.9 million for the first half of 2020. Also included in noninterest income and noninterest expense were a purchase gain and acquisition related expenses from the purchase and assumption transaction with The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma, which resulted in a net benefit of approximately $2.0 million.

BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "There has been a 180 degree change in the perception of our economic direction from the second quarter of last year. The massive provisions in 2020 precipitated by the unknown consequences of the pandemic have given way to a stimulus driven economic turnaround both nationally and in Oklahoma. Although some caution remains regarding the sustainability of the recovery and possible effects of virus variants, we would anticipate more modest reserve reversals in the next quarter or two."

The Company's net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $82.4 million compared to $77.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, due primarily to $11.9 million in fee income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.32% compared to 3.54% a year ago. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $44.6 million, compared to $32.1 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was due to the aforementioned purchase gain for The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma, $2.2 million in rental income from other real estate property, and a $2.7 million increase in income from debate card interchange fees. Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $74.0 million compared to $64.7 million last year, due to approximately $3.4 million related to other real estate property management costs, the aforementioned acquisition related expenses, and $1.3 million in net occupancy and depreciation from the Company's new corporate headquarters. The Company's effective tax rate was 23.4% compared to 18.1% for the second quarter of 2020.  

At June 30, 2021, the Company's total assets were $11.0 billion, an increase of $1.8 billion from December 31, 2020. Loans totaled $6.2 billion, a decrease of $241.0 million from December 31, 2020 due primarily to a net decrease of approximately $284 million in PPP loans and approximately $21 million of loans that were sold with the Company's Hugo, Oklahoma branch. Deposits totaled $9.7 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion from December 31, 2020. The increase in assets and deposits was primarily related to PPP and other government stimulus payments. At June 30, 2021, the balance of PPP loans was $368.6 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.1 billion, an increase of $63.7 million over December 31, 2020. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $2.8 billion at December 31, 2020.

Nonaccrual loans represent 0.48% of total loans at June 30, 2021, down from 0.58% at year-end 2020. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.06% of average loans, compared to none in the second quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.35% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.42% at year-end 2020, and the allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans was 281.73% compared to 243.35% at year-end 2020. At June 30, 2021, the Company's nonaccrual loans decreased $7.7 million from year-end 2020, due to resolutions of several loans, which was slightly offset by $7.3 million of nonaccrual loans acquired from The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma. At June 30, 2021, the Company's other real estate owned (OREO) increased $8.0 million from December 31, 2020, and included approximately $4.0 million due to the repossession of one commercial real estate property, $2.4 million from the decommissioning of the Company's previous headquarters, and $2.5 million acquired from The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma.

On June 17, 2021, the Company completed a private placement, under Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, of $60 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2036 (the "Subordinated Notes") to various institutional accredited investors. The Subordinated Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital under bank regulatory guidelines. The net proceeds to the Company from the sale of the Subordinated Notes was approximately $59.15 million after deducting commissions and offering expenses.  The Company expects to use the proceeds from the sale of the Subordinated Notes for general corporate purposes.

On May 20, 2021, the Company completed the purchase and assumption transaction with The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma to purchase certain of its assets and assume its deposits and certain other obligations. The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita had banking locations in Vinita and Grove, Oklahoma. These banking locations became branches of BancFirst. The Company purchased approximately $284 million in total assets, $195 million in loans, and $256 million in deposits.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The story for the quarter and for the first six months of the year is the reversal of loan loss reserve compared to significant provisions in the first half of 2020 in addition to the continued realization of PPP loan fees as a result of ongoing PPP loan forgiveness. Our margin (absent non-recurring PPP loan fees) continues to be under pressure as government stimulus driven deposit growth has far outstripped loan growth. Our challenge for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022 will be to sustain the trajectory of non-interest income growth while generating loan growth in the emerging post-pandemic economy."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company.  The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters.  Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)




2021



2021



2020



2020



2020




2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr


 Condensed Income Statements:





















 Net interest income


$

82,363



$

77,206



$

79,535



$

75,852



$

77,208


(Benefit from) provision for credit losses



(9,949)







4,992




18,740




19,333


 Non-interest income:





















Trust revenue



3,264




3,102




2,976




3,131




3,368


Service charges on deposits



20,524




19,100




19,796




19,078




16,760


Securities transactions



172




95




156







(595)


Income from sales of loans



2,133




2,010




1,852




1,873




1,561


Insurance commissions



5,015




5,989




5,680




5,197




4,443


Cash management



3,068




3,003




3,135




3,701




4,255


Other



10,442




6,636




1,825




1,595




2,290


Total noninterest income



44,618




39,935




35,420




34,575




32,082























 Non-interest expense:





















Salaries and employee benefits



41,992




39,577




40,750




41,995




42,226


Occupancy expense, net



4,528




4,348




4,533




4,503




3,839


Depreciation



4,133




3,877




3,779




3,795




3,544


Amortization of intangible assets



809




793




915




968




968


Data processing services



1,660




1,678




1,763




1,669




1,629


Net expense from other real estate owned



3,357




1,510




420




196




(12)


Marketing and business promotion



1,648




1,879




1,671




1,485




1,485


Deposit insurance



766




876




857




723




365


Other



15,130




10,425




10,923




10,749




10,607


   Total noninterest expense



74,023




64,963




65,611




66,083




64,651


 Income before income taxes



62,907




52,178




44,352




25,604




25,306


 Income tax expense



14,715




9,658




8,994




4,714




4,576


 Net income


$

48,192



$

42,520



$

35,358



$

20,890



$

20,730


 Per Common Share Data:





















 Net income-basic


$

1.47



$

1.30



$

1.08



$

0.64



$

0.64


 Net income-diluted



1.45




1.27




1.06




0.63




0.63


 Cash dividends declared



0.34




0.34




0.34




0.34




0.32


 Common shares outstanding



32,784,513




32,771,013




32,719,852




32,679,191




32,662,691


 Average common shares outstanding -





















   Basic



32,779,227




32,756,852




32,690,296




32,668,789




32,651,262


   Diluted



33,405,923




33,408,116




33,275,550




33,168,938




33,075,493


 Performance Ratios:





















 Return on average assets



1.79

%



1.69

%



1.45

%



0.86

%



0.88

%

 Return on average stockholders' equity



17.42




15.90




13.25




7.89




7.99


 Net interest margin



3.32




3.36




3.54




3.40




3.54


 Efficiency ratio



58.29




55.46




57.08




59.84




59.16























 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)






Six months ended




June 30,




2021



2020


 Condensed Income Statements:









 Net interest income


$

159,569



$

151,281


(Benefit from) provision for credit losses



(9,949)




38,916


 Non-interest income:









Trust revenue



6,366




7,023


Service charges on deposits



39,624




35,564


Securities transactions



267




(545)


Income from sales of loans



4,143




2,342


Insurance commissions



11,004




10,119


Cash management



6,071




8,575


Other



17,078




4,149


Total noninterest income



84,553




67,227











 Non-interest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits



81,569




81,982


Occupancy expense, net



8,876




7,385


Depreciation



8,010




7,035


Amortization of intangible assets



1,602




1,932


Data processing services



3,338




3,321


Net expense from other real estate owned



4,867




(2,147)


Marketing and business promotion



3,527




3,840


Deposit insurance



1,642




501


Other



25,555




22,187


Total noninterest expense



138,986




126,036


 Income before income taxes



115,085




53,556


 Income tax expense



24,373




10,218


 Net income


$

90,712



$

43,338


 Per Common Share Data:









 Net income-basic


$

2.77



$

1.33


 Net income-diluted



2.72




1.31


 Cash dividends declared



0.68




0.64


 Common shares outstanding



32,784,513




32,662,691


 Average common shares outstanding -









   Basic



32,768,102




32,665,425


   Diluted



33,407,693




33,197,391


 Performance Ratios:









 Return on average assets



1.74

%



0.97

%

 Return on average stockholders' equity



16.67




8.42


 Net interest margin



3.34




3.68


 Efficiency ratio



56.93




57.68


 


BancFirst Corporation



Summary Financial Information



(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)



























2021



2021



2020



2020



2020





2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



Balance Sheet Data:












































Total assets


$

11,015,287



$

10,549,305



$

9,212,357



$

9,618,868



$

9,612,453



Interest-bearing deposits with banks



4,475,941




2,788,316




1,336,394




1,609,462




1,583,116



Debt securities



563,771




520,543




555,196




596,941




608,031



Total loans



6,207,262




6,380,108




6,448,225




6,660,694




6,696,856



Allowance for credit losses



(83,963)




(90,860)




(91,366)




(106,126)




(89,500)



Deposits



9,728,389




9,371,940




8,064,704




8,495,891




8,486,671



Stockholders' equity



1,131,591




1,094,671




1,067,885




1,043,752




1,034,199



Book value per common share



34.52




33.40




32.64




31.94




31.66



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)



29.35




28.27




27.47




26.74




26.43



Balance Sheet Ratios:






















Average loans to deposits



65.36

%



70.84

%



77.02

%



78.55

%



79.78

%


Average earning assets to total assets



92.01




91.54




91.82




91.99




92.23



Average stockholders' equity to average assets



10.25




10.64




10.91




10.90




10.96



Asset Quality Data:






















Past due loans


$

4,386



$

5,282



$

4,802



$

6,412



$

5,382



Nonaccrual loans (5)



29,802




35,326




37,545




82,385




49,477



Restructured loans



7,485




7,801




7,784




2,837




3,213



Total nonperforming and restructured loans



41,673




48,409




50,131




91,634




58,072



Other real estate owned and repossessed assets



40,183




30,320




32,480




4,939




4,948



Total nonperforming and restructured assets



81,856




78,729




82,611




96,573




63,020



Nonaccrual loans to total loans



0.48

%



0.55

%



0.58

%



1.24

%



0.74

%


Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)



0.51




0.62




0.65




1.41




0.84



Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans



0.67




0.76




0.78




1.38




0.87



Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)



0.71




0.85




0.86




1.57




0.99



Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets



0.74




0.75




0.90




1.00




0.66



Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.35




1.42




1.42




1.59




1.34



Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)



1.44




1.60




1.58




1.82




1.52



Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans



281.73




257.20




243.35




128.82




180.89



Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming and restructured loans



201.48




187.69




182.26




115.81




154.12



Net charge-offs to average loans



0.06




0.01




0.30




0.03




0.00

























Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):












































Stockholders' equity


$

1,131,591



$

1,094,671



$

1,067,885



$

1,043,752



$

1,034,199



Less goodwill



149,922




149,922




149,922




149,922




149,922



Less intangible assets, net



19,283




18,206




18,999




19,914




20,882



Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$

962,386



$

926,543



$

898,964



$

873,916



$

863,395



Common shares outstanding



32,784,513




32,771,013




32,719,852




32,679,191




32,662,691



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$

29.35



$

28.27



$

27.47



$

26.74



$

26.43

























(1)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.



(2)     Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

























Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):












































Total loans


$

6,207,262



$

6,380,108



$

6,448,225



$

6,660,694



$

6,696,856



Less PPP loans



368,620




713,714




652,693




831,703




825,093



Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


$

5,838,642



$

5,666,394



$

5,795,532



$

5,828,991



$

5,871,763

























Nonaccrual loans (5)



29,802




35,326




37,545




82,385




49,477



Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.51

%



0.62

%



0.65

%



1.41

%



0.84

%


Total nonperforming and restructured loans



41,673




48,409




50,131




91,634




58,072



Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.71

%



0.85

%



0.86

%



1.57

%



0.99

%


Allowance for credit losses



(83,963)




(90,860)




(91,366)




(106,126)




(89,500)



Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1.44

%



1.60

%



1.58

%



1.82

%



1.52

%
























(3)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.



(4)     Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.



(5)     Government Agencies guarantee approximately $3.5 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2021.


 

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30, 2021



June 30, 2021









Interest



Average







Interest



Average





Average



Income/



Yield/



Average



Income/



Yield/





Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate



ASSETS


























Earning assets:


























  Loans


$

6,300,418



$

82,598




5.26


%

$

6,350,354



$

160,363



5.09


%

  Securities – taxable



534,774




1,602




1.20




528,272




3,295



1.26



  Securities – tax exempt



15,058



88



2.35




17,187



177



2.08



  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS



3,111,009



825




0.11




2,751,005




1,420




0.10



     Total earning assets



9,961,259




85,113



3.43




9,646,818




165,255



3.45





























Nonearning assets:


























  Cash and due from banks



274,168












271,523











  Interest receivable and other assets



684,089












683,978











  Allowance for credit losses



(92,899)












(91,731)











     Total nonearning assets



865,358












863,770











     Total assets


$

10,826,617











$

10,510,588





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:


























  Transaction deposits


$

856,800



$

156



0.07


%

$

812,145



$

304



0.08


%

  Savings deposits



3,692,119




939




0.10




3,598,589




2,045



0.11



  Time deposits



657,473




908



0.55




657,704




1,976



0.61



  Short-term borrowings



2,145






0.06




2,534



1




0.05



  Junior subordinated debentures



27,454



578



8.44




27,131




1,069



7.94



     Total interest bearing liabilities



5,235,991




2,581




0.20




5,098,103




5,395



0.21





























Interest free funds:


























  Noninterest bearing deposits



4,432,892












4,270,391











  Interest payable and other liabilities



47,868












44,713











  Stockholders' equity



1,109,866












1,097,381











     Total interest free  funds



5,590,626












5,412,485











     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

10,826,617











$

10,510,588











Net interest income






$

82,532











$

159,860







Net interest spread










3.23


%









3.24


%

Effect of interest free funds











0.09


%










0.10


%

Net interest margin











3.32


%









3.34


%

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancfirst-corporation-reports-second-quarter-earnings-301335018.html

SOURCE BancFirst

﻿

Nachrichten zu Bancfirst CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten