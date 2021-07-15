BancFirst Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $48.2 million, or $1.45 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $20.7 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $90.7 million, or $2.72 per share, compared to $43.3 million, or $1.31 per share, for the first half of 2020. The Company recorded a net benefit from reversal of provisions for credit losses of $9.9 million for both the second quarter and first half of 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $38.9 million for the first half of 2020. Also included in noninterest income and noninterest expense were a purchase gain and acquisition related expenses from the purchase and assumption transaction with The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma, which resulted in a net benefit of approximately $2.0 million.

BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "There has been a 180 degree change in the perception of our economic direction from the second quarter of last year. The massive provisions in 2020 precipitated by the unknown consequences of the pandemic have given way to a stimulus driven economic turnaround both nationally and in Oklahoma. Although some caution remains regarding the sustainability of the recovery and possible effects of virus variants, we would anticipate more modest reserve reversals in the next quarter or two."

The Company's net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $82.4 million compared to $77.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, due primarily to $11.9 million in fee income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.32% compared to 3.54% a year ago. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $44.6 million, compared to $32.1 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was due to the aforementioned purchase gain for The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma, $2.2 million in rental income from other real estate property, and a $2.7 million increase in income from debate card interchange fees. Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $74.0 million compared to $64.7 million last year, due to approximately $3.4 million related to other real estate property management costs, the aforementioned acquisition related expenses, and $1.3 million in net occupancy and depreciation from the Company's new corporate headquarters. The Company's effective tax rate was 23.4% compared to 18.1% for the second quarter of 2020.

At June 30, 2021, the Company's total assets were $11.0 billion, an increase of $1.8 billion from December 31, 2020. Loans totaled $6.2 billion, a decrease of $241.0 million from December 31, 2020 due primarily to a net decrease of approximately $284 million in PPP loans and approximately $21 million of loans that were sold with the Company's Hugo, Oklahoma branch. Deposits totaled $9.7 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion from December 31, 2020. The increase in assets and deposits was primarily related to PPP and other government stimulus payments. At June 30, 2021, the balance of PPP loans was $368.6 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.1 billion, an increase of $63.7 million over December 31, 2020. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $2.8 billion at December 31, 2020.

Nonaccrual loans represent 0.48% of total loans at June 30, 2021, down from 0.58% at year-end 2020. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.06% of average loans, compared to none in the second quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.35% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.42% at year-end 2020, and the allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans was 281.73% compared to 243.35% at year-end 2020. At June 30, 2021, the Company's nonaccrual loans decreased $7.7 million from year-end 2020, due to resolutions of several loans, which was slightly offset by $7.3 million of nonaccrual loans acquired from The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma. At June 30, 2021, the Company's other real estate owned (OREO) increased $8.0 million from December 31, 2020, and included approximately $4.0 million due to the repossession of one commercial real estate property, $2.4 million from the decommissioning of the Company's previous headquarters, and $2.5 million acquired from The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma.

On June 17, 2021, the Company completed a private placement, under Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, of $60 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2036 (the "Subordinated Notes") to various institutional accredited investors. The Subordinated Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital under bank regulatory guidelines. The net proceeds to the Company from the sale of the Subordinated Notes was approximately $59.15 million after deducting commissions and offering expenses. The Company expects to use the proceeds from the sale of the Subordinated Notes for general corporate purposes.

On May 20, 2021, the Company completed the purchase and assumption transaction with The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma to purchase certain of its assets and assume its deposits and certain other obligations. The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita had banking locations in Vinita and Grove, Oklahoma. These banking locations became branches of BancFirst. The Company purchased approximately $284 million in total assets, $195 million in loans, and $256 million in deposits.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The story for the quarter and for the first six months of the year is the reversal of loan loss reserve compared to significant provisions in the first half of 2020 in addition to the continued realization of PPP loan fees as a result of ongoing PPP loan forgiveness. Our margin (absent non-recurring PPP loan fees) continues to be under pressure as government stimulus driven deposit growth has far outstripped loan growth. Our challenge for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022 will be to sustain the trajectory of non-interest income growth while generating loan growth in the emerging post-pandemic economy."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





2021



2021



2020



2020



2020





2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:







































Net interest income

$ 82,363



$ 77,206



$ 79,535



$ 75,852



$ 77,208

(Benefit from) provision for credit losses



(9,949)





—





4,992





18,740





19,333

Non-interest income:







































Trust revenue



3,264





3,102





2,976





3,131





3,368

Service charges on deposits



20,524





19,100





19,796





19,078





16,760

Securities transactions



172





95





156





—





(595)

Income from sales of loans



2,133





2,010





1,852





1,873





1,561

Insurance commissions



5,015





5,989





5,680





5,197





4,443

Cash management



3,068





3,003





3,135





3,701





4,255

Other



10,442





6,636





1,825





1,595





2,290

Total noninterest income



44,618





39,935





35,420





34,575





32,082











































Non-interest expense:







































Salaries and employee benefits



41,992





39,577





40,750





41,995





42,226

Occupancy expense, net



4,528





4,348





4,533





4,503





3,839

Depreciation



4,133





3,877





3,779





3,795





3,544

Amortization of intangible assets



809





793





915





968





968

Data processing services



1,660





1,678





1,763





1,669





1,629

Net expense from other real estate owned



3,357





1,510





420





196





(12)

Marketing and business promotion



1,648





1,879





1,671





1,485





1,485

Deposit insurance



766





876





857





723





365

Other



15,130





10,425





10,923





10,749





10,607

Total noninterest expense



74,023





64,963





65,611





66,083





64,651

Income before income taxes



62,907





52,178





44,352





25,604





25,306

Income tax expense



14,715





9,658





8,994





4,714





4,576

Net income

$ 48,192



$ 42,520



$ 35,358



$ 20,890



$ 20,730

Per Common Share Data:







































Net income-basic

$ 1.47



$ 1.30



$ 1.08



$ 0.64



$ 0.64

Net income-diluted



1.45





1.27





1.06





0.63





0.63

Cash dividends declared



0.34





0.34





0.34





0.34





0.32

Common shares outstanding



32,784,513





32,771,013





32,719,852





32,679,191





32,662,691

Average common shares outstanding -







































Basic



32,779,227





32,756,852





32,690,296





32,668,789





32,651,262

Diluted



33,405,923





33,408,116





33,275,550





33,168,938





33,075,493

Performance Ratios:







































Return on average assets



1.79 %



1.69 %



1.45 %



0.86 %



0.88 % Return on average stockholders' equity



17.42





15.90





13.25





7.89





7.99

Net interest margin



3.32





3.36





3.54





3.40





3.54

Efficiency ratio



58.29





55.46





57.08





59.84





59.16













































BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)









Six months ended





June 30,





2021



2020

Condensed Income Statements:















Net interest income

$ 159,569



$ 151,281

(Benefit from) provision for credit losses



(9,949)





38,916

Non-interest income:















Trust revenue



6,366





7,023

Service charges on deposits



39,624





35,564

Securities transactions



267





(545)

Income from sales of loans



4,143





2,342

Insurance commissions



11,004





10,119

Cash management



6,071





8,575

Other



17,078





4,149

Total noninterest income



84,553





67,227



















Non-interest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits



81,569





81,982

Occupancy expense, net



8,876





7,385

Depreciation



8,010





7,035

Amortization of intangible assets



1,602





1,932

Data processing services



3,338





3,321

Net expense from other real estate owned



4,867





(2,147)

Marketing and business promotion



3,527





3,840

Deposit insurance



1,642





501

Other



25,555





22,187

Total noninterest expense



138,986





126,036

Income before income taxes



115,085





53,556

Income tax expense



24,373





10,218

Net income

$ 90,712



$ 43,338

Per Common Share Data:















Net income-basic

$ 2.77



$ 1.33

Net income-diluted



2.72





1.31

Cash dividends declared



0.68





0.64

Common shares outstanding



32,784,513





32,662,691

Average common shares outstanding -















Basic



32,768,102





32,665,425

Diluted



33,407,693





33,197,391

Performance Ratios:















Return on average assets



1.74 %



0.97 % Return on average stockholders' equity



16.67





8.42

Net interest margin



3.34





3.68

Efficiency ratio



56.93





57.68





BancFirst Corporation



Summary Financial Information



(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)



















































2021



2021



2020



2020



2020







2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



Balance Sheet Data:





















































































Total assets

$ 11,015,287



$ 10,549,305



$ 9,212,357



$ 9,618,868



$ 9,612,453



Interest-bearing deposits with banks



4,475,941





2,788,316





1,336,394





1,609,462





1,583,116



Debt securities



563,771





520,543





555,196





596,941





608,031



Total loans



6,207,262





6,380,108





6,448,225





6,660,694





6,696,856



Allowance for credit losses



(83,963)





(90,860)





(91,366)





(106,126)





(89,500)



Deposits



9,728,389





9,371,940





8,064,704





8,495,891





8,486,671



Stockholders' equity



1,131,591





1,094,671





1,067,885





1,043,752





1,034,199



Book value per common share



34.52





33.40





32.64





31.94





31.66



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)



29.35





28.27





27.47





26.74





26.43



Balance Sheet Ratios:









































Average loans to deposits



65.36 %



70.84 %



77.02 %



78.55 %



79.78 %

Average earning assets to total assets



92.01





91.54





91.82





91.99





92.23



Average stockholders' equity to average assets



10.25





10.64





10.91





10.90





10.96



Asset Quality Data:









































Past due loans

$ 4,386



$ 5,282



$ 4,802



$ 6,412



$ 5,382



Nonaccrual loans (5)



29,802





35,326





37,545





82,385





49,477



Restructured loans



7,485





7,801





7,784





2,837





3,213



Total nonperforming and restructured loans



41,673





48,409





50,131





91,634





58,072



Other real estate owned and repossessed assets



40,183





30,320





32,480





4,939





4,948



Total nonperforming and restructured assets



81,856





78,729





82,611





96,573





63,020



Nonaccrual loans to total loans



0.48 %



0.55 %



0.58 %



1.24 %



0.74 %

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)



0.51





0.62





0.65





1.41





0.84



Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans



0.67





0.76





0.78





1.38





0.87



Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)



0.71





0.85





0.86





1.57





0.99



Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets



0.74





0.75





0.90





1.00





0.66



Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.35





1.42





1.42





1.59





1.34



Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)



1.44





1.60





1.58





1.82





1.52



Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans



281.73





257.20





243.35





128.82





180.89



Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming and restructured loans



201.48





187.69





182.26





115.81





154.12



Net charge-offs to average loans



0.06





0.01





0.30





0.03





0.00















































Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):





















































































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,131,591



$ 1,094,671



$ 1,067,885



$ 1,043,752



$ 1,034,199



Less goodwill



149,922





149,922





149,922





149,922





149,922



Less intangible assets, net



19,283





18,206





18,999





19,914





20,882



Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 962,386



$ 926,543



$ 898,964



$ 873,916



$ 863,395



Common shares outstanding



32,784,513





32,771,013





32,719,852





32,679,191





32,662,691



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 29.35



$ 28.27



$ 27.47



$ 26.74



$ 26.43















































(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.



(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.















































Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):





















































































Total loans

$ 6,207,262



$ 6,380,108



$ 6,448,225



$ 6,660,694



$ 6,696,856



Less PPP loans



368,620





713,714





652,693





831,703





825,093



Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

$ 5,838,642



$ 5,666,394



$ 5,795,532



$ 5,828,991



$ 5,871,763















































Nonaccrual loans (5)



29,802





35,326





37,545





82,385





49,477



Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.51 %



0.62 %



0.65 %



1.41 %



0.84 %

Total nonperforming and restructured loans



41,673





48,409





50,131





91,634





58,072



Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.71 %



0.85 %



0.86 %



1.57 %



0.99 %

Allowance for credit losses



(83,963)





(90,860)





(91,366)





(106,126)





(89,500)



Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1.44 %



1.60 %



1.58 %



1.82 %



1.52 %













































(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.



(4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.



(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $3.5 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2021.



BancFirst Corporation Consolidated Average Balance Sheets And Interest Margin Analysis Taxable Equivalent Basis (Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30, 2021



June 30, 2021















Interest



Average











Interest



Average







Average



Income/



Yield/



Average



Income/



Yield/







Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate



ASSETS

















































Earning assets:

















































Loans

$ 6,300,418



$ 82,598





5.26

% $ 6,350,354



$ 160,363



5.09

% Securities – taxable



534,774





1,602





1.20





528,272





3,295



1.26



Securities – tax exempt



15,058



88



2.35





17,187



177



2.08



Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS



3,111,009



825





0.11





2,751,005





1,420





0.10



Total earning assets



9,961,259





85,113



3.43





9,646,818





165,255



3.45























































Nonearning assets:

















































Cash and due from banks



274,168





















271,523



















Interest receivable and other assets



684,089





















683,978



















Allowance for credit losses



(92,899)





















(91,731)



















Total nonearning assets



865,358





















863,770



















Total assets

$ 10,826,617



















$ 10,510,588







































































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:

















































Transaction deposits

$ 856,800



$ 156



0.07

% $ 812,145



$ 304



0.08

% Savings deposits



3,692,119





939





0.10





3,598,589





2,045



0.11



Time deposits



657,473





908



0.55





657,704





1,976



0.61



Short-term borrowings



2,145





—



0.06





2,534



1





0.05



Junior subordinated debentures



27,454



578



8.44





27,131





1,069



7.94



Total interest bearing liabilities



5,235,991





2,581





0.20





5,098,103





5,395



0.21























































Interest free funds:

















































Noninterest bearing deposits



4,432,892





















4,270,391



















Interest payable and other liabilities



47,868





















44,713



















Stockholders' equity



1,109,866





















1,097,381



















Total interest free funds



5,590,626





















5,412,485



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 10,826,617



















$ 10,510,588



















Net interest income









$ 82,532



















$ 159,860











Net interest spread

















3.23

%















3.24

% Effect of interest free funds



















0.09

%

















0.10

% Net interest margin



















3.32

%















3.34

%

