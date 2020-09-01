|
01.09.2020 21:26:00
Banana Club Debut Music Video For The Release Of "the Feels"
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banana Club premiering "The Feels" Music Video today September 1, 2020.
Banana Club is a project formed by Jennessa Rose Cairo at the beginning of 2020.
So far this year Banana Club has put out two singles, and just dropped a two song project featuring "The Feels" and "I Try".
Today they release their first ever visuals for track one, "The Feels"
Banana Club has a growing legion of loyal followers across the globe. The first two songs, "Could be Fun" and "24 Miles" have over 600,000 Spotify streams already.
Check out Banana Club Music Video at http://www.youtube.com/embed/ZenpGc6fKdY
"The Feels" is a Y2K inspired love song full of energy. Written about letting yourself fall in love when it's not you're forte.
"I Try" is an intense yet dancy song relating to all of the anxieties and personal struggles 2020 has brought up.
Producer on both tracks: Stefan Macarewich
Played on by: Daniel Laner, Mackenzie Cregan
Written, sang and played on by Jennessa Rose Cairo
Banana Club hopes to perform & tour next year once it is safe.
Banana Club Music can be found worldwide on all digital platforms.
https://instagram.com/bananaclub?igshid=z2e09ed7vigj
https://instagram.com/jennessarose?igshid=14spyxu7zovs0
Media Contact:
858-405-2200
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12835758
Press release distributed by PRLog
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banana-club-debut-music-video-for-the-release-of-the-feels-301122370.html
SOURCE DBA Talent
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street im Plus -- SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die US-Indizes präsentieren sich am Dienstag fester. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag weiter ins Plus. Der DAX ging nach Auf und Abs fester in den Feierabend. An den Börsen in Fernost fehlten richtungsweisende Impulse.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}