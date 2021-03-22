SMI 11’049 0.7%  SPI 13’960 0.7%  Dow 32’731 0.3%  DAX 14’657 0.3%  Euro 1.1023 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’834 -0.1%  Gold 1’740 0.0%  Bitcoin 50’113 -6.2%  Dollar 0.9236 -0.6%  Öl 64.3 -0.3% 

Bambuser AB
Bambuser Signs Contract With Japanese Multinational Company

Bambuser AB Registered
2.45 EUR -0.81%

STOCKHOLM, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced the extension of its Live Video Shopping platform with a globally-known, multinational Japanese cosmetics group.

The new agreement follows a successful pilot activation which included five brands between July 2020 and February 2021. The new agreement allows all of the group's brands in all markets to leverage Bambuser's robust platform for shoppable livestreams as part of a digitally-driven growth strategy.

"We created Bambuser's Live Video Shopping technology to help brands and retailers offer engaging, exciting and impactful shopping experiences in a way that is more robust and enterprise-ready than were the social shopping livestreams that first gained popularity in Asia," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser. "We are honored to be the partner of choice for one of the most esteemed beauty companies in the world, and we look forward to helping them achieve their goals."

The agreement initially runs for 12 months, starting March 2021, and is based on a combination of fixed and variable costs. The variable monthly revenue cannot be estimated in advance as it depends on a combination of a number of different parameters such as usage, number of brands, countries and regions. As a result, Bambuser cannot today assess the size of the contract value.

This is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on March 22, 2021.

Contact information
Maryam Ghahremani, CEO | +46 8 400 160 02 | ir@bambuser.com or visit bambuser.com/ir

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-signs-contract-with-japanese-multinational-company,c3307790

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3307790/1390979.pdf

Release

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bambuser-signs-contract-with-japanese-multinational-company-301253235.html

SOURCE Bambuser

