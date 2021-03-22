Bambuser Signs Contract With Japanese Multinational Company

STOCKHOLM, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced the extension of its Live Video Shopping platform with a globally-known, multinational Japanese cosmetics group.

The new agreement follows a successful pilot activation which included five brands between July 2020 and February 2021. The new agreement allows all of the group's brands in all markets to leverage Bambuser's robust platform for shoppable livestreams as part of a digitally-driven growth strategy.

"We created Bambuser's Live Video Shopping technology to help brands and retailers offer engaging, exciting and impactful shopping experiences in a way that is more robust and enterprise-ready than were the social shopping livestreams that first gained popularity in Asia," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser. "We are honored to be the partner of choice for one of the most esteemed beauty companies in the world, and we look forward to helping them achieve their goals."

The agreement initially runs for 12 months, starting March 2021, and is based on a combination of fixed and variable costs. The variable monthly revenue cannot be estimated in advance as it depends on a combination of a number of different parameters such as usage, number of brands, countries and regions. As a result, Bambuser cannot today assess the size of the contract value.

