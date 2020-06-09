<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.06.2020 06:25:00

Bambuser Signs a Live Video Shopping Agreement With Beauty Company in US - Renewed Collaboration Following Previous Pilot Agreement

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 6, 2020, Bambuser signed a pilot agreement with one of the world's largest and most established beauty companies, with a portfolio of nearly 30 prestigious brands. The pilot agreement communicated on April 6, 2020 gave the customer the right to use Live Video Shopping at a fixed cost of USD 35,000 (approximately SEK 357,000*) per brand during a pilot phase for six of the customer's brands with a total value of USD 210,000 (approximately 2.1 million SEK*).

Bambuser AB has now entered into an agreement with the customer.

The new agreement is valid for 12 months upon activation of each brand and allows the brand to use Live Video Shopping in desired markets. The new agreement is active from 1 July 2020 and is concurrent with the existing and active pilot agreements until their respective expirations. Bambuser undertakes to provide the Live Video Shopping in multiple languages.

Bambuser can not estimate the value of the agreement, as it consists, of a number of variable parameters that are measured monthly. These parameters include the number of activated brands, views, languages, and any additional services.

- The agreement is of a great importance and a breakthrough for Bambuser in the US market which will put Live Video Shopping on the global map, says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser.

This is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 9 June 2020.

* The calculation was based on the exchange rate of USD 1 = SEK 10.19 on April 5, 2020 (Source: Google Finance).

Contact information

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO | +46-8-400-160-02 | maryam@bambuser.com

or visit bambuser.com/ir

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB | +46-8-463-83-00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

Bambuser was founded in 2007 as the world's first company with a platform for interactive mobile live video broadcasting and is a leading supplier in the live video segment. In 2019, Bambuser introduced Live Video Shopping, which enables live shopping directly on the brand's website. Bambuser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and is headquartered in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-signs-a-live-video-shopping-agreement-with-beauty-company-in-us---renewed-collaboration-fol,c3128645

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3128645/1261126.pdf

Release

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Bambuser AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Bambuser AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 10.46
2.40 %
Nestle 103.54
0.92 %
Swiss Re 78.52
0.85 %
Swisscom 505.40
0.84 %
Swiss Life Hldg 381.60
0.39 %
Roche Hldg G 329.25
-0.87 %
Alcon 59.90
-1.93 %
Adecco Group 50.32
-2.56 %
Givaudan 3’300.00
-2.80 %
Lonza Grp 454.30
-3.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.06.20
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV
08.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08.06.20
Data Anomalies
08.06.20
Daily Markets: SMI – Am Widerstand angekommen / Amazon – Kurzfristige Trendwende möglich
05.06.20
SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.06.20
Schroders: What will the world look like after Covid-19?
05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
mehr
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dow in Grün -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Von Roll-Aktie +20%: Von Roll gewinnt Millionen-Auftrag vom Autokonzern AUDI
Relief Therapeutics und US-Partner NeuroRx erweitern Studie zu Corona-Therapie - Aktie klettert
SNB-Sichtguthaben sinken erstmals seit Januar
LafargeHolcim legt Bericht über Zahlungen an staatliche Stellen vor
Wirecard bestätigt Jahresziele trotz Ermittlungen - Wirecard-Aktie knickt dennoch ein
Einfluss auf die Wirtschaftsleistung? Was der niedrige Ölpreis für die Schweiz bedeutet
Nestle verkauft Buitoni-Geschäft in Nordamerika an Finanzinvestor
Hedgefonds-Manager mit Warnung: Privater Goldbesitz möglicherweise bald illegal?
Gilead-Aktie schliesst fester: AstraZeneca ist an Gilead interessiert - Zulassung von Remdesivir als Mittel gegen Covid-19 in EU beantragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow in Grün -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der Dow legt am Montag zu. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts. Der DAX konnte einen Teil seiner Verluste im Verlauf wettmachen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB