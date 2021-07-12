SMI 12’071 0.7%  SPI 15’516 0.7%  Dow 34’998 0.4%  DAX 15’776 0.6%  Euro 1.0860 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’092 0.6%  Gold 1’807 0.0%  Bitcoin 30’646 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9149 0.0%  Öl 75.0 -0.8% 
12.07.2021 16:33:00

Bambuser Enters Into Multiple New Agreements Totalling $2.2 Million

STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Relatable – a Bambuser company ("Relatable") has entered into multiple new agreements for the provision of creative influencer marketing services. The agreements, signed with an American multinational computer software company and a European pharmaceutical company specializing in dermatological treatments and skin care products, have a total contract value exceeding $2.2 million (approx SEK 19 million). 

Under terms of the agreement with the computer software company, Relatable will provide creative services to the company in several regions across the U.S. and Europe. The total contract value exceeds $1.7 million. The deal with the pharmaceutical skincare company covers services in Europe and carries a value of $500 thousand.

Said Kalle Mobeck, CEO of Relatable, "These new agreements are a testament to the trust that we've built with some of the world's largest brands. We've got some truly groundbreaking ideas, and now, as part of Bambuser, we are bigger, stronger and in the best position to service large, global accounts."

The acquisition of Relatable, first announced on May 17, 2021 and completed by May 31, 2021, strategically brings together core competencies and proprietary technologies for Live Video Shopping and influencer marketing. As a result, brands and retailers can better leverage livestream shopping at scale and drive business results.

This is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 12 July 2021.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

ABOUT BAMBUSER

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-enters-into-multiple-new-agreements-totalling--2-2-million,c3383652

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3383652/1443997.pdf

Release

SOURCE Bambuser

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

10:28 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenausklang
09:17 Marktüberblick: VW-Aktie haussiert nach Zahlen
06:01 Daily Markets: SMI – Stabil auf hohem Niveau / Alphabet – Rally ohne Ermüdungserscheinungen
09.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
08.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
08.07.21 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün: Floriana Scarlato tritt als Compliance-Leiterin der SUB zurück - Neuer COO für Asset-Management-Division
Ripple: Die Geschichte und Erfinder der Kryptowährung
Allianz-Wirtschaftsberater El-Erian tritt Fed-Aussagen entgegen: "Inflation nicht vorübergehend"
Citi-Umfrage: US-Aktien nicht mehr bevorzugte Anlage
SMI freundlich -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Dow in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Montagshandel mit Aufschlägen
Acht grosse Versicherer verpflichten sich dem Klimaschutz - Zurich und Swiss Re dabei - Aktien in Grün
BlackRock: Wirtschaftlicher Neustart erfasst nun auch Europa
lastminute.com startet mit angekündigtem Aktienrückkauf - lastminute.com-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Landis+Gyr übernimmt Zählerablesegeschäft von Telia in Finnland - Landis+Gyr-Aktie in Grün

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit