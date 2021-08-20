SMI 12’359 -0.4%  SPI 15’850 -0.3%  Dow 34’894 -0.2%  DAX 15’692 -0.5%  Euro 1.0710 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’118 -0.2%  Gold 1’785 0.3%  Bitcoin 43’148 0.6%  Dollar 0.9178 -0.1%  Öl 65.3 -1.9% 
Bambuser CEO and CFO comment on the Interim Report for Q2 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryam Ghahremani, CEO and Sara Lundell CFO of Bambuser, will comment on the interim report from the second quarter of 2021. The interview will be broadcast today at 15:00 CEST, 9 AM EDT, held in English and last for approx 15 minutes.

Link to the broadcast: https://bambuser.com/ir/q2-2021

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Bambuser AB

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

