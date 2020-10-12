Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
12.10.2020 09:15:00

Bama Tea Held A Tea Brand Summit To Promote Anxi Tieguanyin

QUANZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese tea company, Bama Tea Co., Ltd. held a tea brand summit to showcase their variety Tieguanyin tea, a one kind of oolong tea, and discuss the development of the industry in Fujian on Oct. 10th.

The "Bama Tea Industry Research Institute" was established at the summit, it is the agricultural industrialization project launched by the Fujian Academy of Agricultural Sciences in 2020. They plan to build 10 research institutes in different industries this year, and the "Bama Tea Industry Research Institute" is the first in the tea industry. Bama Tea will work with the Research Institute to improve the standardization system of the tea industry around tea planting, processing, logistics, sales, and management.

In China, Tieguanyin has been consumed for 300 years. As a representative with Tieguanyin of a national-level brand of intangible cultural heritage, Bama Tea has well promoted Tieguanyin tea to the world. In 2018, Bama Tea was selected to provide Chinese tea to the leaders of China and India at East Lake in Wuhan. In 2017, Bama Tea served two international events, the BRICS Summit in Xiamen and the Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival in Quanzhou.

Chinese tea is becoming more popular among people all over the world. The Chinese government has also registered the "Anxi Tieguanyin" brand in more than 40 countries and regions around the world, and plays an important role in my country's foreign cultural exchanges. Wang Wenli, President of Bama Tea said, "Tieguanyin tea products of Bama Tea have been leading sales in China for 11 consecutive years. In the era of weak tea branding and homogenization of tea products, it is necessary to start with differentiated good products to become a big brand."

About Bama Tea

Factory and tea plantation of Bama Tea are located in Anxi County, a county of the municipal region of Quanzhou, in Fujian, China. Bama Tea now has over 1,800 stores in China, it is one of the largest chains selling tea in China. Bama Tea regularly engages in cultural exchange events overseas and has promoted Chinese tea culture in 69 cities in 24 countries around the world.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201012/2946426-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201012/2946426-1-b
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201012/2946426-1-c

SOURCE Bama Tea

