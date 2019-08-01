Baltimore-based Marketing Agency Contributes $28K in Funding and Day of Service to City Programs In Need

BALTIMORE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- imre, a 150-person, independent marketing agency headquartered in Baltimore has recently added to its charitable commitment to the city.

Through its philanthropic arm, The Paul & JoEllen Imre Foundation, and a direct contribution from the agency itself, imre is committing a total $28,000 in funding to organizations throughout the region. The agency has also reimagined its company-wide retreat, which will now become a Day of Service. On October 16, 2019 all 152 employees across the agency's three offices of Baltimore, New York and Los Angeles will meet in Baltimore and volunteer at a variety of local nonprofits throughout the city.

Among the grants imre announced today are:

Baltimore Design School: supporting staff team building and enrichment activities

supporting staff team building and enrichment activities Cherry Hill Elementary: for teachers and staff to purchase additional classroom supplies

for teachers and staff to purchase additional classroom supplies Bridges: to fund one student to attend its summer program and bring two guest speakers to its elementary and middle school programs

to fund one student to attend its summer program and bring two guest speakers to its elementary and middle school programs Maryland SPCA: to fund a communication intern role during the summer

to fund a communication intern role during the summer Wide Angle Youth Media: funding for their MediaWorks summer program supporting 45 youth that focuses on activities like portfolio reviews

In addition, imre's Day of Service will be organized in partnership with Business Volunteers Maryland, an organization that actively works with over 400 nonprofits in Central Maryland to connect volunteers to organizations to strengthen the community. imre will contribute $7,500 for the cost of Business Volunteers' staff to supervise all nonprofits supported during the Day of Service on October 16, 2019.

"I was born and raised here in Baltimore, live in the city, started the company here and volunteer and give to charities here," said Dave Imre, Founder & CEO. "The talent and freedom embodied by the city is responsible for our growth and success. Our firm is deeply committed to seeing Baltimore succeed in spite of obstacles. These actions and contributions are a down payment on our commitment," added Imre.

imre maintains offices in Baltimore, New York and Los Angeles and is an LGBTQ-owned and NGLCC-certified business. The agency works with many of the world's leading brands across automotive, durable goods, healthcare, sports, CPG, OTC and retail.

