SMI 10'354 -0.9%  SPI 13'569 -1.0%  Dow 33'127 -0.9%  DAX 14'798 -1.6%  Euro 0.9470 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'025 -1.6%  Gold 1'976 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27'692 3.4%  Dollar 0.8951 0.4%  Öl 91.3 -1.3% 
23.10.2023 06:00:12

Baloise extends its strategic sponsorship of Baloise Session

Baloise
128.91 CHF -0.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Baloise extends its strategic sponsorship of Baloise Session

23.10.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Basel, 23 October 2023. Baloise is extending its involvement as the presenting sponsor of the Baloise Session festival by another four years until 2029. This underscores the strategic focus of Baloise’s sponsorship activities in the field of music. Baloise promotes music in Switzerland, both as a sponsor of Baloise Session and as the promoter of its own one-off concerts and a special Switzerland-wide series of concerts.

Baloise and Baloise Session are delighted to be renewing their partnership, which has been going since 1998. The extension until 2029 lays the foundations and provides the necessary planning certainty for the long-term development of the music festival. Our partnership creates a unique musical platform that provides an exclusive, emotive and unforgettable musical experience.

Baloise Session is one of Switzerland’s most prestigious music festivals. The special mix of world-class artists and an intimate club-like setting makes the annual music event extremely popular.

“Our 25-year partnership with Baloise is founded on mutual trust and a shared commitment to the ongoing development of the event. What more could you ask for!” exclaims a happy Beatrice Stirnimann, CEO of Baloise Session.  

Clemens Markstein, CEO of Baloise in Switzerland adds: “We’re very proud of our partnership with Baloise Session. Music is an immersive experience and we want it to continue enriching our lives on many levels.” “We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come – and to fantastic music,” says Marc Hallauer, Head of Live Communication at Baloise.

Contact
Baloise, Aeschengraben 21, CH-4002 Basel
Website: www.baloise.com
E-Mail: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com
Media Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 76 09
Investor Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 81 81

About Baloise

The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, complemented by a whole host of innovative offerings for the home and personal transport, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded in 1863, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.8 billion in 2022. Baloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Baloise Holding AG
Aeschengraben 21
4002 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 285 85 85
Fax: +41 61 285 70 70
E-mail: media.relations@baloise.com
Internet: https://www.baloise.com
ISIN: CH0012410517
Listed: BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1754349

 
End of News EQS News Service

1754349  23.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1754349&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

