Balluff's New Family of Precision Laser Sensors Detect Dark, Transparent, and Complex-Shaped Objects with Outstanding Accuracy

FLORENCE, Ky., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Their background evaluation mode makes them an ideal choice for detecting highly reflective or shiny parts. And their intelligent ambient light suppression function allows them to reliably filter out interference and ambient light.

These high-precision laser sensors' different detection and processing modes enable reliable detection of complex-shaped objects. While their enhanced background suppression capability allows them to detect and measure dark and transparent objects, such as plastic film or products.

"With the design and capabilities in this new sensor this product shines," said Jack Moermond, engineer partner manager. "It is truly among the best sensors that Balluff has produced. It is absolutely impressive in its capabilities."

For teach-in, the switching point and the analog output curve can be taught using a simple push button key on the sensors if not using IO-Link. When using IO-link, these features and settings can be accessed using the convenient Balluff IO-Link Device Tool USB GUI interface window.

Key features include:



Various measuring modes (dark measurement, multiple measurement, transparent object detection mode)

Enhanced detection of dark and transparent objects

Selectable detection modes: background suppression or background evaluation

Extremely precise object detection, even in challenging environments

Intelligent data pre-processing in the sensor, and IO-Link capabilities

Learn more about detecting small, dark or transparent objects with precision at: balluff.com

Learn more about detecting complex-shaped objects with precision at: balluff.com

About Balluff Inc.

Balluff Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany. Balluff is a leading supplier of networked IO-Link control system architectures that unlock the potential of the IIoT and Industry 4.0. Balluff offers a wide range of intelligent IO-Link and industrial Ethernet sensors in a variety of technologies including inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, and magnetic as well as magnetostrictive linear position sensors, magnetic tape linear encoders, industrial RFID systems, and industrial vision systems. Balluff provides cost-saving, process-enhancing solutions to machine builders and manufacturers to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences. Industries served include: automotive, packaging, food processing, beverages, tire, primary metals, conventional and alternative energy, semiconductor, plastics, and fluid power.

