09.08.2019 20:35:00

Balluff's Inductive Couplers Provide Reliable Power Transfer Over an Air Gap

FLORENCE, Ky., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balluff's newest inductive coupler systems transmit high-level electrical power (up to 120 W, 5 A at 24 VDC) from the base unit to a remote unit across an air gap. This makes them an ideal choice for noncontact, high-power transmission applications.

These new inductive couplers (BIC0073, BIC0074, BIC0075, and BIC0076) eliminate the need for mechanical slip rings, which are prone to needing maintenance. These systems require no maintenance. Their IP67 rating allows them to stand up to harsh environments, including oil and water, and internal temperature monitoring keeps them from overheating.

Ideal uses include battery charging stations for automated guided vehicles (AGVs), automated tool changers and robotic end effecters with high power requirements.

Key features include:

  • High-level power transfer (up to 120 W, 5 A at 24 VDC)
  • No mechanical wear
  • IP67-rated protection for harsh environments
  • LED visualization of operating status
  • Internal temperature monitoring

Learn more at: http://www.balluff.com

About Balluff Inc.
Balluff Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany. Balluff is a leading supplier of networked IO-Link control system architectures that unlock the potential of the IIoT and Industry 4.0. Balluff offers a wide range of intelligent IO-Link and industrial Ethernet sensors in a variety of technologies including inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, and magnetic as well as magnetostrictive linear position sensors, magnetic tape linear encoders, industrial RFID systems, and industrial vision systems. Balluff provides cost-saving, process-enhancing solutions to machine builders and manufacturers to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences. Industries served include: automotive, packaging, food processing, beverages, tire, primary metals, conventional and alternative energy, semiconductor, plastics, and fluid power.

 

SOURCE Balluff Inc

