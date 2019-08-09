Balluff's Inductive Couplers Provide Reliable Power Transfer Over an Air Gap

FLORENCE, Ky., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balluff's newest inductive coupler systems transmit high-level electrical power (up to 120 W, 5 A at 24 VDC) from the base unit to a remote unit across an air gap. This makes them an ideal choice for noncontact, high-power transmission applications.

These new inductive couplers (BIC0073, BIC0074, BIC0075, and BIC0076) eliminate the need for mechanical slip rings, which are prone to needing maintenance. These systems require no maintenance. Their IP67 rating allows them to stand up to harsh environments, including oil and water, and internal temperature monitoring keeps them from overheating.

Ideal uses include battery charging stations for automated guided vehicles (AGVs), automated tool changers and robotic end effecters with high power requirements.

Key features include:



High-level power transfer (up to 120 W, 5 A at 24 VDC)

No mechanical wear

IP67-rated protection for harsh environments

LED visualization of operating status

Internal temperature monitoring

