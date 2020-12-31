SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 25’786 1.5%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
31.12.2020 23:30:00

Ballard Board Member Retires

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced that Mr. Ian Sutcliffe, a member of the Company's board of directors since 2013, is retiring from the board effective today for personal reasons.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

Mr. Sutcliffe said, "Ballard's considerable progress during my seven-year tenure on the board of directors is the direct result of the hard work and determination of the Company's committed team of employees. It has been a true privilege to work with the board members and the management group during a period of significant change. I am pleased to retire from the board at a time when Ballard is well positioned to enjoy long-term growth in the hydrogen and fuel cell industry."

Mr. Jim Roche, Chairman of Ballard's Board of Directors noted, "Although Ian's valuable contributions and passion for Ballard's business will be missed on our board, we wish Ian well in his retirement."

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-board-member-retires-301199792.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 309.00
0.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
0.44 %
LafargeHolcim 48.62
0.37 %
The Swatch Grp 241.50
0.21 %
Swisscom 477.10
-0.40 %
UBS Group 12.47
-0.44 %
CieFinRichemont 80.08
-0.52 %
Sika 241.80
-0.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:30
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
09:00
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kursplus von 26'800 Prozent: So profitiert die Relief Therapeutics-Aktie vom Corona-Medikament RLF-100
Relief schliesst Rekrutierung für Corona-Mittel ab - Aktien letztlich deutlich tiefer
Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Bitcoin markiert neuen Rekord und nimmt Kurs auf 30'000 US-Dollar
Goldpreis: Das sind die Analysten-Schätzungen für 2021
Bitcoin steigt erstmals über Marke von 29'000 Dollar
Swiss stockt Pilotenlöhne auch oberhalb der Kurzarbeitsgrenze auf
Katar investiert 125 Millionen Dollar in Siemens-Joint-Venture Fluence
Darum legen Euro und Franken zum US-Dollar zu
Pfizer/BioNTech-Aktien fester: Beschwerde bei Bundesverwaltungsgericht nach Impfstoff-Zulassung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit