Ballard Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday as a virtual event.
All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 12th, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the "Our Leadership" section of the Company's website.
Director Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Douglas P. Hayhurst
124,078,002
95.02
6,505,681
4.98
Kui (Kevin) Jiang
Duy-Loan Le
86,229,791
125,979,546
66.03
96.47
44,353,892
4,604,137
33.97
3.53
Randy MacEwen
128,650,412
98.52
1,933,271
1.48
Marty Neese
128,456,264
98.37
2,127,419
1.63
James Roche
Shaojun (Sherman) Sun
128,835,707
98,420,556
98.66
75.37
1,747,976
32,163,127
1.34
24.63
Janet Woodruff
122,745,293
94.00
7,838,390
6.00
In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor for the Company, an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation, and equity-based compensation plans were approved, as disclosed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.
Item
For
% For
Against
% Against
Withheld
% Withheld
Appointment of Auditors
138,230,488
92.67
-
-
10,929,918
7.33
Executive Compensation
112,979,427
86.52
17,604,256
13.48
-
-
Equity-based Compensation Plans
96,526,416
73.92
34,056,468
26.08
-
-
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on June 2nd, 2021 will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-301305670.html
SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.
