SMI 11’511 0.4%  SPI 14’836 0.3%  Dow 34’577 -0.1%  DAX 15’633 0.2%  Euro 1.0958 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’079 -0.2%  Gold 1’871 -1.9%  Bitcoin 35’035 3.8%  Dollar 0.9034 0.6%  Öl 71.4 0.2% 
04.06.2021 00:00:00

Ballard Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday as a virtual event.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 12th, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the "Our Leadership" section of the Company's website.

Director Nominee

  Votes For

 % For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Douglas P. Hayhurst

124,078,002

95.02

6,505,681

4.98

Kui (Kevin) Jiang

Duy-Loan Le

  86,229,791

125,979,546

66.03

96.47

44,353,892

4,604,137

              33.97

               3.53

Randy MacEwen

128,650,412

98.52

1,933,271

1.48

Marty Neese

128,456,264

98.37

2,127,419

1.63

James Roche

Shaojun (Sherman) Sun

128,835,707

 98,420,556

98.66

75.37

1,747,976

32,163,127

               1.34

              24.63

Janet Woodruff

122,745,293

94.00

7,838,390

6.00

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor for the Company, an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation, and equity-based compensation plans were approved, as disclosed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.

Item

For

% For

Against

% Against

Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of Auditors

138,230,488

92.67

-

-

10,929,918

7.33

Executive Compensation

112,979,427

86.52

17,604,256

13.48

-

-

Equity-based Compensation Plans

96,526,416

73.92

34,056,468

26.08

-

-

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on June 2nd, 2021 will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).  

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-301305670.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

03.06.21 Weekly-Hits: Fusionen und Übernahmen – Volltreffer im Themenindex / Luxusaktien – Ein schickes Trio
03.06.21 Halbleiter – das Nervensystem der Digitalisierung?
02.06.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte führen DAX auf neuen Rekordstand
02.06.21 SMI steigt erstmals über 11.500 Punkte
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
31.05.21 Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV
28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
mehr

SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Dank Feiertagen in London und New York hat die neue Handelswoche sehr ruhig begonnen. Warum das nicht so bleiben muss, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin nicht mehr trendy, sondern schon ordinär
ams-Aktionäre lehnen an GV Vergütungsbericht ab - Aktie volatil
Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech neu im Kühlschrank haltbar - Aktien freundlich
Kuros übertrifft mit Roll-Out von MagnetOS die eigenen Erwartungen - Aktie geht mit zweistelligem Plus aus dem Handel
CS-Aktie schliesst fester: Credit Suisse wurde offenbar bereits vor einem Jahr wegen Greensill-Fonds gewarnt
SMI schliesst fester -- US-Börsen schlussendlich verhalten -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.600-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen enden mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Zahlreiche Änderungen: So hat sich das Portfolio von George Soros im ersten Quartal 2021 verändert
SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Dow letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich mit schwacher Tendenz aus dem Handel
Credit Suisse erwägt wohl Klage gegen Softbank wegen Greensill-Fonds - CS-Aktie schliesst etwas leichter
40'000-Dollar-Marke greifbar: Bitcoin auf Erholungskurs

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit