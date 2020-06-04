|
04.06.2020 06:15:00
Ballard Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday as the Company's first ever virtual AGM event.
All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 6th, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of the Company's website.
Director Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Douglas P. Hayhurst
95,051,333
99.70
285,666
0.30
Kui (Kevin) Jiang
Duy-Loan Le
89,662,129
95,022,139
94.05
99.67
5,674,870
314,860
5.95
0.33
R. Randall (Randy) MacEwen
95,113,927
99.77
223,072
0.23
Marty Neese
95,031,277
99.68
305,722
0.32
James Roche
Shaojun (Sherman) Sun
95,093,619
91,321,150
99.74
95.79
243,380
4,015,849
0.26
4.21
Ian Sutcliffe
95,029,633
99.68
307,366
0.32
Janet Woodruff
92,725,775
97.26
2,611,224
2.74
In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor for the Company and an advisory vote approved the Company's approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.
Item
For
% For
Against
% Against
Withheld
% Withheld
Appointment of Auditors
114,981,327
98.67
0
0
1,554,820
1.33
Executive Compensation
92,081,750
96.59
3,255,249
3.41
0
0
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on June 3rd, 2020 will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars, forklift trucks and UAVs. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-301070537.html
SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}