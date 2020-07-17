17.07.2020 14:43:00

BALL Watch Company Creates the Engineer III Marvelight Chronometer Caring Limited Edition Watch

LAWRENCE, N.Y., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of our humble support toward the fight against COVID-19, BALL Watch Company presents The Engineer III Marvelight Chronometer Caring Limited Edition, featuring the colors of the rainbow. For every piece of this special edition watch sold now through July 31, 2020, $300.00 USD will be donated to The Salvation Army. Visit shop.ballwatch.ch/marvelight to purchase this exclusive timepiece conceived in solidarity in the war against this virus. The watch that once ran America's railroads now empowers world explorers to live bravely, to support each other and to forge ahead with new purpose.

BALL Watch Engineer III Marvelight Chronometer video: https://youtu.be/WyadVvVr3sc

Since 1891, BALL Watch Company has been producing mechanical timepieces that comply with the most stringent criteria for precision, quality and reliability. As pioneers of chronometry standards and with a rich past closely associated with the history of the American railroads, BALL Watch remains one of the most respected and well-established watch brands in the United States.

The history of BALL watches is inseparable from that of the railroad pioneers. On April 19, 1891, a catastrophic head-on collision between two trains in Kipton, Ohio—caused by the inaccuracy of one of the engineers' watches—resulted in eight fatalities. The main American railroad companies then entrusted watchmaker Webster Clay Ball with the responsibility of establishing strict chronometric precision standards for all watches used by railroad employees. Webb C. Ball spent the better part of his life helping design a timepiece that fulfilled the requirements of an accurate watch, one that would withstand the rigors of the rough handling and dirt that was inherent in the railroad industry.

No matter the circumstances and in the face of adversity, one truth shines: life is a quest for meaning. This year, the world was blindsided by one of most severe pandemics in recent history. We have been reminded that exceptional to our individuality, we are collectively part of one global system in which personal behaviors affect others around the world. Uncertain times bring people closer together and create solidarity.  Days aren't always bright, but amidst the loss, sadness and anxiety, humankind never loses sight of hope, perseverance and solidarity. As part of our humble support to the fight against COVID-19, a special Caring edition watch has been imagined: The Engineer III Marvelight Chronometer, featuring the colors of the rainbow. In solidarity in the fight against COVID-19, $300.00 USD will be donated to The Salvation Army for every piece of this special edition sold during the pre-order period. The watch that once ran America's railroads now empowers world explorers to live bravely, to support each other and to forge ahead with new purpose.

The BALL Engineer III Marvelight Chronometer features:

  • Automatic caliber BALL RR1103-C
  • COSC certified chronometer movement
  • BALL's exclusive H3 micro gas tubes for superior night luminosity without the need to recharge
  • For the first time on the Marvelight, gas tubes on every index
  • Ø 40mm or Ø 43mm
  • Hours, minutes, sweep seconds and a magnified date
  • Amortiser® anti-shock system and a mu-metal anti-magnetic shield promotes accuracy and protects the movement from shock.
  • A screwed-in crown allows a water resistance up to 100m/330ft.
  • Limited edition of 1000 pieces
  • Swiss Made

The Caring Edition features a black dial with rainbow colors. For a limited time, the Marvelight Chronometer is available at a special pre-order price now through July 31, 2020: $1,849.00 USD (Regular retail price: $2,199.00 USD) on shop.ballwatch.ch/marvelight, with a delivery scheduled between November and December 2020. During the campaign, customers can select their limited edition number and can add a free-of-charge engraving on the caseback.

Today, more than ever, BALL Watch is continuing its journey and asserting its role as a key protagonist in the exploration of modern time and the evolution of watchmaking history.

Connect with us: shop.ballwatch.ch, Facebook and Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ball-watch-company-creates-the-engineer-iii-marvelight-chronometer-caring-limited-edition-watch-301095400.html

SOURCE BALL Watch Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’467.00
1.65 %
Givaudan 3’736.00
0.46 %
Nestle 108.84
0.35 %
Roche Hldg G 340.30
0.16 %
Swisscom 499.60
-0.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 355.50
-1.25 %
Swiss Re 75.70
-1.48 %
Adecco Group 45.67
-1.64 %
The Swatch Grp 196.45
-1.82 %
Lonza Grp 550.80
-2.38 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
USA Market Update | BX Swiss TV
09:52
Vontobel: Doppelte Renditechance mit LafargeHolcim, Logitech, Straumann und Temenos
09:42
SMI-Anleger schalten einen Gang zurück
06:18
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Gelingt der Durchbruch über 3’400 Punkte? / EUR/USD – 200er-EMA im Wochenchart blockiert weiter
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
09:55
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund - Are markets paying enough attention?
15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
USA Market Update | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steig der Eurokurs wieder über wichtige Marke - zum Franken kaum verändert
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO verzeichnet Verluste
Richemont-Aktie abgestraft: Richemont mit Umsatzeinbruch von 47 Prozent
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
Zur Rose übernimmt TeleClinic und vollzieht dafür Kapitalerhöhung - Zur Rose-Aktie mit geringen Verlusten
Britischer Corona-Impfstoff könnte offenbar doppelten Schutz bieten - AstraZeneca-Aktie dennoch leichter
Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI mit leichtem Schluss -- DAX büsst ein -- Asiens Börsen enden schwächer
Netflix enttäuscht beim Gewinn - Anleger lassen Netflix-Aktie vorbörslich abstürzen
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger verbilligt sich
Bond-Experte Gundlach warnt Anleger vor Risiken, die von Börsen ignoriert werden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Minus-- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend in der Gewinnzone
Die heimischen Märkte notieren vor dem Wochenende auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich leicht im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB