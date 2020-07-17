BALL Watch Company Creates the Engineer III Marvelight Chronometer Caring Limited Edition Watch

LAWRENCE, N.Y., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of our humble support toward the fight against COVID-19, BALL Watch Company presents The Engineer III Marvelight Chronometer Caring Limited Edition, featuring the colors of the rainbow. For every piece of this special edition watch sold now through July 31, 2020, $300.00 USD will be donated to The Salvation Army. Visit shop.ballwatch.ch/marvelight to purchase this exclusive timepiece conceived in solidarity in the war against this virus. The watch that once ran America's railroads now empowers world explorers to live bravely, to support each other and to forge ahead with new purpose.

Since 1891, BALL Watch Company has been producing mechanical timepieces that comply with the most stringent criteria for precision, quality and reliability. As pioneers of chronometry standards and with a rich past closely associated with the history of the American railroads, BALL Watch remains one of the most respected and well-established watch brands in the United States.

The history of BALL watches is inseparable from that of the railroad pioneers. On April 19, 1891, a catastrophic head-on collision between two trains in Kipton, Ohio—caused by the inaccuracy of one of the engineers' watches—resulted in eight fatalities. The main American railroad companies then entrusted watchmaker Webster Clay Ball with the responsibility of establishing strict chronometric precision standards for all watches used by railroad employees. Webb C. Ball spent the better part of his life helping design a timepiece that fulfilled the requirements of an accurate watch, one that would withstand the rigors of the rough handling and dirt that was inherent in the railroad industry.

No matter the circumstances and in the face of adversity, one truth shines: life is a quest for meaning. This year, the world was blindsided by one of most severe pandemics in recent history. We have been reminded that exceptional to our individuality, we are collectively part of one global system in which personal behaviors affect others around the world. Uncertain times bring people closer together and create solidarity. Days aren't always bright, but amidst the loss, sadness and anxiety, humankind never loses sight of hope, perseverance and solidarity. As part of our humble support to the fight against COVID-19, a special Caring edition watch has been imagined: The Engineer III Marvelight Chronometer, featuring the colors of the rainbow. In solidarity in the fight against COVID-19, $300.00 USD will be donated to The Salvation Army for every piece of this special edition sold during the pre-order period. The watch that once ran America's railroads now empowers world explorers to live bravely, to support each other and to forge ahead with new purpose.

The BALL Engineer III Marvelight Chronometer features:

Automatic caliber BALL RR1103-C

COSC certified chronometer movement

BALL's exclusive H 3 micro gas tubes for superior night luminosity without the need to recharge

micro gas tubes for superior night luminosity without the need to recharge For the first time on the Marvelight, gas tubes on every index

Ø 40mm or Ø 43mm

Hours, minutes, sweep seconds and a magnified date

Amortiser® anti-shock system and a mu-metal anti-magnetic shield promotes accuracy and protects the movement from shock.

A screwed-in crown allows a water resistance up to 100m /330ft.

/330ft. Limited edition of 1000 pieces

Swiss Made

The Caring Edition features a black dial with rainbow colors. For a limited time, the Marvelight Chronometer is available at a special pre-order price now through July 31, 2020: $1,849.00 USD (Regular retail price: $2,199.00 USD) on shop.ballwatch.ch/marvelight, with a delivery scheduled between November and December 2020. During the campaign, customers can select their limited edition number and can add a free-of-charge engraving on the caseback.

Today, more than ever, BALL Watch is continuing its journey and asserting its role as a key protagonist in the exploration of modern time and the evolution of watchmaking history.

