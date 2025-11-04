Ball Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $322 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $277 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $3.379 billion from $3.082 billion last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $322 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $3.379 Bln vs. $3.082 Bln last year.