Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’176 -0.5%  SPI 16’877 -0.6%  Dow 47’337 -0.5%  DAX 23’792 -1.4%  Euro 1 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’610 -1.2%  Gold 3’993.2900 -0.2%  Bitcoin 84’149 -2.3%  Dollar 1 0.1%  Öl 64.0 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Schwarzes Gold im Fokus: Occidental-Chefin sieht Ölpreis bis 2026 in dieser Range
Geberit-Aktie in Grün: Jahresausblick nach starkem Quartal angehoben
Tesla-Aktie: Norwegens Öl-Fonds plant gegen Elon Musks riesiges Aktienpaket zu stimmen
Oktober 2025: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie angepasst
Ausblick: Spotify legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Suche...

Ball Aktie 910957 / US0584981064

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.11.2025 12:12:50

Ball Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

Ball
37.79 CHF 0.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $322 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $277 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $3.379 billion from $3.082 billion last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $322 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $3.379 Bln vs. $3.082 Bln last year.