04.11.2025 12:12:50
Ball Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $322 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $277 million or $1.02 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $3.379 billion from $3.082 billion last year.
Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $322 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $3.379 Bln vs. $3.082 Bln last year.
