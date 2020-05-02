Balfour partners with Tribute to bring innovation to traditional yearbook signatures

DALLAS, May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balfour, the premier provider of school yearbooks and achievement products, announces a partnership with Tribute, giving students a way to collect meaningful messages that would normally be written in their yearbook. Tribute, a video gifting website that makes it easy to create a collaborative video montages, is working exclusively with Balfour to provide free Tributes to students nationwide.

"As Balfour continues to provide our school communities the industry's leading technology solutions, we are excited about our exclusive partnership with Tribute," Mark Goshgarian, General Manager of Publishing and Digital Assets, said. "During this unprecedented time, it was important for us to provide our students the ability to continue the yearbook signing tradition, now in a virtual environment."

Through this program, students can create a virtual signing page to share with their friends, classmates, teachers and even family. Users can request tribute messages in two ways: by entering a list of email addresses or by sharing their signing page to a social media account.

Balfour is offering Tribute's DIY package, normally $25, for free using the code Balfour2020. If a user wishes to upgrade to one of Tribute's other packages, a $25 discount will be applied. The DIY package gives users unlimited video messages that can be quickly assembled into a video montage using the company's free video editing software with no previous editing skills needed. Should students wish to enlist the help of a video professional, Tribute offers a Concierge option.

"When the opportunity presented itself to support Balfour in saving this storied tradition of the yearbook signing for students around the country, we immediately knew it was a fit," Andrew Horn, Tribute Founder and CEO, said. "We're excited to watch as thousands of amazing stories stream in from all parts of America and look forward to seeing how technology can support students and families to connect in the times of social distancing."

Tribute's solution not only ensures those meaningful messages continue to be captured, it elevates the yearbook "signing" experience to meet students where they already are.

"With classrooms transforming into virtual meeting rooms and with students' inclination to use apps like Snapchat and TikTok to record video messages, Tribute ties into that demand perfectly," Goshgarian said. "While we know the handwritten messages are the most meaningful, a video montage really captures the reality of this year perfectly."

As schools continue to work through the impact of COVID-19, Balfour was first to market with innovative solutions for virtual grad fairs and commencement, coupled with the industry's first and largest virtual journalism festival where more than 3,500 attendees joined to jumpstart their 2021 student publications.

To claim a free Tribute, go to http://www.tribute.co/balfour to sign up.

