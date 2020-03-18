Balancing Act Announces Plan to Help Governments Through Coronavirus Concerns with Budget Engagement Platform

DENVER, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balancing Act, the only US-based maker of online public budget simulations for government announced today that it will offer Balancing Act for free until June 30, 2020, to any governmental entity facing the challenge of delivering a meaningful public budget hearing experience during this unprecedented health crisis of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Balancing Act realizes that many school districts, states, and local governments are required to approve the FY 2020/2021 budget by June 30. As leaders across the nation have limited public gatherings, the interactive, easy-to-use simulation ensures that the budget development process continues with public input. When combined with online video or streaming platforms like Zoom, GoToMeeting, Granicus or other services Balancing Act may satisfy legal requirements for resident participation.

This cloud-based software offers governments the solution they need to host and facilitate their annual budget informational sessions and required hearings online. Included in this offer is a budget simulation with specific features designed to both engage and educate residents on budget issues; access to Balancing Act's unique budget facilitation module, "Meeting Mode" that allows the simulation to be used in real-time. And finally, training and access to a cohort of other local government leaders dealing with the twin challenges of coronavirus and the likelihood of falling revenues.

"During this time residents are looking to government for leadership. Our goal is to assist our governments in providing a meaningful way to conduct an effective budget process while still engaging residents at the highest level of possible. Given the economic impact of COVID-19, the budget decisions for FY 2020/21 are more critical than ever," Balancing Act Co-Creator Brenda Morrison.

Governmental entities interested in using Balancing Act for their public budget meetings can find more information at https://abalancingact.com/covid19-response.

SOURCE Balancing Act