18.03.2020 19:00:00

Balancing Act Announces Plan to Help Governments Through Coronavirus Concerns with Budget Engagement Platform

DENVER, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balancing Act, the only US-based maker of online public budget simulations for government announced today that it will offer Balancing Act for free until June 30, 2020, to any governmental entity facing the challenge of delivering a meaningful public budget hearing experience during this unprecedented health crisis of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Balancing Act realizes that many school districts, states, and local governments are required to approve the FY 2020/2021 budget by June 30. As leaders across the nation have limited public gatherings, the interactive, easy-to-use simulation ensures that the budget development process continues with public input. When combined with online video or streaming platforms like Zoom, GoToMeeting, Granicus or other services Balancing Act may satisfy legal requirements for resident participation.

This cloud-based software offers governments the solution they need to host and facilitate their annual budget informational sessions and required hearings online. Included in this offer is a budget simulation with specific features designed to both engage and educate residents on budget issues; access to Balancing Act's unique budget facilitation module, "Meeting Mode" that allows the simulation to be used in real-time. And finally, training and access to a cohort of other local government leaders dealing with the twin challenges of coronavirus and the likelihood of falling revenues.

"During this time residents are looking to government for leadership. Our goal is to assist our governments in providing a meaningful way to conduct an effective budget process while still engaging residents at the highest level of possible. Given the economic impact of COVID-19, the budget decisions for FY 2020/21 are more critical than ever," Balancing Act Co-Creator Brenda Morrison.

Governmental entities interested in using Balancing Act for their public budget meetings can find more information at https://abalancingact.com/covid19-response.

 

SOURCE Balancing Act

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:38
Ölpreise weiter im Abwärtssog: WTI fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
12:14
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:00
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
09:06
Vontobel: 40% - 50% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt!
06:49
Erholung bereits wieder beendet?
16.03.20
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:50
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
mehr
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche startet Auslieferung von COVID-19-Test in den USA
SIX ändert SMI-Gewichtung von Roche und Nestlé
Börsenlegende Warren Buffett zu Corona-Krise und Ölpreisschock
SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
US-Börsen nach Erholungsbewegung mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Pfizer hilft BioNtech bei Entwicklung von Coronavirus-Impfstoff - BioNtech-Aktie +70 %
Goldman Sachs mit Kauf-Empfehlung: UBS-Aktie mit über 50 Prozent Aufstiegspotenzial
Grossaktionär Stoffel verkauft Vifor-Paket - Vifor-Aktie knickt ein
Tecan-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Tecan steigert 2019 den Gewinn - Auswirkungen von Corona noch nicht vorhersehbar
Addex verschiebt Start der Phase-III-Studie mit Dipraglurant und Jahreszahlen - Aktie bricht ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte in der Verlustzone. US-Indizes verbuchen starkes Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB