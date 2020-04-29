Balance of Nature Founder Provides Optimism Surrounding COVID-19 in Official Statement

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance of Nature, a Utah-based whole food supplement company, has released an official statement regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The statement, which was posted to the company's blog, contains a letter from company founder Dr. Douglas Howard. He published his letter last month to his official Facebook page in response to the growing alarm surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've deliberated over the past few weeks whether to write this letter because I don't want to add to the confusion and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak," the letter reads. "But I've reached a point that I feel it's necessary—and I want to lend a voice of hope and optimism."

Dr. Howard's goal was to combat the pessimism and fear gripping people across the world. His trusted, authoritative voice broke through the negative chatter to provide genuine hope, comfort.

"I want you to know that I'm not worried," he said. "I'm not worried about you if you're doing what you can do to strengthen your immune system."

The letter then outlines concrete ways to continually bolster the immune system. His guidance falls under a philosophy he developed called the Triad of Health, which includes the physical, chemical, and mental/spiritual components of our health. He recommends that we stay physically active, consume healthy foods like fruits and vegetables, and think about what we can do to help and uplift others.

"Doing this causes a true biochemical reaction in your body that strengthens the immune system," he said.

Medical research, especially in the field of nutrition, has long been a regular talking point for Dr. Howard. As a respected physician and medical researcher, he has been invited as a guest on talk shows, podcasts, and other media, educating on the ability of fruits and vegetables to boost the immune system.

"In more than 30 years of practice, my stance hasn't changed on the amazing ability of our immune systems," he says. "As we strengthen each side of the triad, we are boosting our immune system's natural ability to fight and overcome."

He concludes his letter encouraging readers to stay positive.

"Yes, I do claim that fruits and vegetables help boost the immune system. And that's because they do," he said. "That doesn't mean Balance of Nature products will guarantee immunity to COVID-19, or any other disease."

Balance of Nature does not advertise their products as a way to diagnose, treat, or cure COVID-19 or any other disease.

