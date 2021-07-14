SMI 12’043 -0.2%  SPI 15’489 -0.2%  Dow 34’933 0.1%  DAX 15’789 0.0%  Euro 1.0824 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’100 0.1%  Gold 1’828 1.1%  Bitcoin 30’019 0.0%  Dollar 0.9145 -0.5%  Öl 74.4 -2.5% 
14.07.2021 22:03:00

BAL Wins Legalweek Award for Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team

DALLAS, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech-forward immigration law firm Berry Appleman & Leiden (BAL) won the Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of the Year Award, announced by Legalweek at the Leaders in Tech Law Awards ceremony Tuesday. The award recognizes BAL's proprietary case management system, Cobalt®, for its speed and efficiency in serving clients worldwide.

Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP)

Legalweek honored firms that developed innovative tech solutions during a year of "unprecedented uncertainty and needed flexibility." With vision and foresight, BAL's Operations began enhancements on Cobalt in mid-2019 and finished the project shortly after COVID lockdowns began. Cobalt's lightning-fast search engine and document upload features surpassed all expectations in timing and effectiveness.

"I'm honored to work and innovate with an incredible team in a unique environment," said Chanille Juneau, Head of Products. "At BAL we have forward-thinking tech people who work side-by-side with our legal teams, figuring out how to apply technology to the legal practice in ways that are most effective and beneficial to clients."

The team optimized Cobalt to handle the growing number of users as BAL expanded its caseload. Juneau and her team improved search accuracy and enabled greater speed and document upload capability, so that users would have the same experience regardless of whether one person or 1,000 people were simultaneously searching or uploading a document. 

The new system launched August 2020, six weeks before the government unexpectedly opened a filing window that led to the biggest wave of immigrant green-card filings in 15 years. With enhancements to Cobalt's performance and scalability, BAL was able to successfully file more than 10,000 cases for clients in a four-week filing period, with Cobalt handling a record number of users, searches and document uploads, while experiencing zero down time or outages.

"This project was a significant win for our firm and our clients. Cobalt is already an industry-leading legal tech product, and our teams elevated its performance level and utility during a critical time," said Chief Information & Technology Officer Vince DiMascio.

"During the massive surge in usage, Cobalt operated without a single misstep, and we filed all client applications without interruption," added Partner Edward Rios, Head of Innovation. "Even during stressful caseload surges, our clients can sleep at night knowing that nothing will be dropped because we have the best people and tools in the industry."

Rios and DiMascio also presented at Legalweek's Driving Legal Forward virtual event on Tuesday, leading a speaker session on "Change Management, Successful Law Firm Transformation and How to Implement AI, RPA and Emerging Technologies Into Your Law Firm."

In addition to representing BAL's leadership in innovative legal operations, this award demonstrates the positive impact BAL is making in people's lives. BAL's sophisticated legal teams backed by groundbreaking tech enable the firm to help countless people through their immigrant journeys to pursue their American dreams.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)
BAL is one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms and the Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law for 2019, the Most Diverse Law Firm in America on The American Lawyer's rankings (2020 and 2021) and the #1 Law Firm for Women on the National Law Journal's Women in Law Scorecard three years in a row (2019, 2020 and 2021). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product and the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services. BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.bal.com/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bal-wins-legalweek-award-for-most-innovative-law-firm-operations-team-301334133.html

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

China – Warum ein Wandel zwingend nötig ist und warum die Ein-Kind-Politik seine Folgen zeigt. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, wie es um die Demographie und das Wirtschaftswachstums China steht. Weiter zeigt er auf, welche Möglichkeiten der chinesische Aktienmarkt bietet und wie man vom Wandel in China zu partizipieren kann.

Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:30 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12:22 Vontobel: Beliebt und bewährt: der Barrier Reverse Convertible
09:39 Marktüberblick: Dollar-Rally nach Inflationsdaten
09:15 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
08:18 SMI bleibt auf Tuchfühlung zum Rekordhoch
13.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
13.07.21 Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Michael Burry warnt vor Mega-Crash bei Meme-Aktien und Kryptowährungen
Kursverluste bei DOGE: Bekannter Dogecoin-Investor wendet sich neuer Kryptowährung zu
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI gibt letztlich minimal ab -- DAX schlussendlich kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legten weiter zu
Credit Suisse-Aktie etwas leichter: Moody's senkt Credit Suisse-Rating um eine Stufe
Dow letztlich behauptet -- SMI gibt schlussendlich nach -- DAX beendet Mittwochshandel auf Vortagsniveau -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen tiefer
Nokia-Aktie springt an: Nokia rechnet mit Erhöhung seiner Jahresziele
Swatch-Aktie im Plus: Swatch schreibt im ersten Halbjahr Gewinn
Bossard-Aktie leidet unter Gewinnmitnahmen: Bossard meldet bestes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
Boeing hat offenbar erneut Produktionsprobleme beim Dreamliner - Aktie deutlich tiefer
Apple will 2021 wohl bis zu ein Fünftel mehr iPhones produzieren - Apple-Aktie schliesst in Grün

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit