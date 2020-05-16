Bal Harbour Shops Announces Reopening Plan

BAL HARBOUR, Fla., May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With carefully considered planning, following CDC guidelines and in alignment with state and local officials, Bal Harbour Shops will open and implement increased safety precautions to protect customers, retailers and employees. We have consulted with emergency preparedness experts actively engaged in the COVID-19 pandemic and have researched best practices from the National Retail Federation, Florida Retail Federation, CDC, FDA and OSHA and Florida Department of Health.

In keeping with Miami Dade County and Bal Harbour Village ordinance's, retail stores and indoor restaurant seating occupancy will be limited to 50% and salons will limit occupancy to 25%.

Bal Harbour Shops will be open Monday–Saturday from 11:00am–10:00pm and Sunday, 12:00pm-6:00pm, though individual store hours may vary.

"For over 55 years, Bal Harbour Shops has maintained an emotional connection with our customer and our community by enhancing the shopping experience. Making our open-air and unenclosed shopping center as safe, convenient and contactless as possible is our number one priority at Bal Harbour Shops," said Matthew Whitman Lazenby, CEO of Whitman Family Development.

For optimum convenience, we will provide Retail To-Go curbside pick-up for all retail purchases, and provide curbside Restaurant Take-Out, for all of our Bal Harbour Shops restaurants in our premium parking lot. As an open-air tropical setting, Bal Harbour Shops has a unique advantage during this unprecedented time. We will expand outdoor dining seating utilizing our courtyards in compliance with social distancing standards.

Bal Harbour Shops Increased Safety Precautions

What we are doing to protect our customers, retailers and employees:

Face masks and daily temperature checks are required for all employees

Outdoor areas are required to practice social distancing.

Face masks are required when social distancing is not possible and will be provided by Bal Harbour Shops as needed.

Prior to opening each day our maintenance team deep cleans, sanitizes, and pressure washes all the public areas

Our housekeeping staff frequently cleans and disinfects all surfaces and high-frequency touchpoints in the common areas

Hand sanitizer dispensers are readily available throughout the open-air shopping center

Encourage six feet social distancing practices, including the use of distancing markers and extra space between seating

Signage reminding shoppers and employees of safety precautions recommended by the CDC

Automatic touchless elevators traveling from Levels 1 through 3 inside of Bal Harbour Shops

Healthy Habits to Keep You and Our Community Safe

Thoroughly wash your hands on a frequent basis with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hands

Wear protective masks and use sanitizer dispensers to keep your hands clean

Maintain a distance of six feet from others

If you cough or sneeze, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue, discard it immediately and wash or sanitize your hands

Customer self-screening - we encourage you to perform self-health temperature checks prior to visiting Bal Harbour Shops

For the latest updates from Bal Harbour Shops, please visit https://www.balharbourshops.com/

ABOUT BAL HARBOUR SHOPS

Opened in 1965 by retail visionary Stanley Whitman and still operated by his descendants today, the third generation family-owned Bal Harbour Shops was the first all-luxury fashion center in America featuring high-end retailers in a tropical, open-air setting. The first to make lush landscaping a key part of the design, Bal Harbour Shops features tropical plants and orchids, waterfall features and koi ponds and a variety of palm trees for shade. Bal Harbour Shops is uniquely positioned across from the Atlantic Ocean offering a serene visual aesthetic like no other luxury shopping destination. The historic Bal Harbour Shops, known for its curated retail as well as the emotional connection to its tenants and customers is the global leader in luxury shopping destinations.

