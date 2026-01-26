Baker Hughes Q4 Results Top Estimates; Stock Climbs In Overnight Trading

(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the fourth-quarter declined to $876 million or $0.88 per share from $1.179 billion or $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.78 up from $0.70 in the prior year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the quarter was $7.386 billion, up from $7.364 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter.

For 2026, the company anticipates overall organic Adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid-single digits range, with Industrial & Energy Technology ("IET") expanding margins to our 20% target and Oilfield Services & Equipment ("OFSE") remaining relatively flat.

BKR closed regular trading at $53.80 on January 23, down $0.78 or 1.43%. In overnight trading on January 25 at 8:08 PM EST, the stock rebounded to $56.22, gaining $2.42 or 4.50%.

