17.09.2020 23:12:00

BairesDev Is Recognized By Clutch As One Of The Best B2B Companies In Latin America

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev is proud to announce that it was selected as one of the best B2B companies in Latin America for 2020 by Clutch.

The software development company ranked in the top 3 among the top nearshore service providers from Argentina. The list included 400+ companies across Latin America, including other B2B leaders that provide custom software development, mobile app development, IT staff augmentation, and other digital marketing services.

"It's an honor to be among the top nearshore companies in a region as competitive as this," said Nacho De Marco, co-founder, and CEO of BairesDev. "But it's also an encouragement to renew the commitment to high-quality customer service that brought us this far."

The Clutch Leader Award cements a solid year for BairesDev, which overcame the pandemic challenges to keep true to its core mission -- delivering high-quality technology solutions. The software development company collaborates with the Top 1% of IT talent and provides high-performing teams in line with the highest market standards.

Since its inception, BairesDev has leveraged the untapped talent of Latin American IT professionals to establish itself as a leader in nearshore software development. That, in conjunction with a smart working approach, turned remote working into an essential part of the company's processes.

That was fundamental for BairesDev's growth throughout its 11+ years of existence and was instrumental in keeping the growth momentum going during an unusual year. It all resulted in long-standing partnerships with industry heavyweights like Google, Pinterest, Rolls-Royce, Motorola, EY, SiriusXM, and ViacomCBS to further their digital acceleration processes.

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. The Clutch Leader Awards recognizes companies based on diverse criteria, including verified positive reviews, ability to deliver, social media presence, and more.

For a complete list of the Clutch Leader Awards winners, visit https://clutch.co/press-releases/awards-best-b2b-companies-latin-america-2020

About BairesDev
BairesDev is the leading software development company in the Americas. With more than 1,300 employees working on projects around the world, a sustained average annual growth of over 50%, and recognized in the Inc. 5000 list of U.S. fastest-growing companies, BairesDev is guiding the digital transformation of some of the top companies in the world, such as Rolls-Royce, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola & Viacom.

For more information, please visit www.bairesdev.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bairesdev-is-recognized-by-clutch-as-one-of-the-best-b2b-companies-in-latin-america-301133627.html

SOURCE BairesDev

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 53.74
1.86 %
Adecco Group 52.60
1.43 %
Sika 222.60
1.14 %
Lonza Grp 563.00
0.57 %
Givaudan 4’058.00
0.15 %
ABB 23.70
-0.92 %
UBS Group 11.15
-0.98 %
Zurich Insur Gr 341.00
-1.13 %
CieFinRichemont 65.04
-1.31 %
Swiss Re 74.48
-1.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ September 2020
14:09
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
14:07
Vontobel: US Leitzins bleibt tief - unsere Coupons hoch
10:56
Weekly-Hits: Nachhaltiges Anlegen – Die Zeit ist reif / AMS & Logitech – Ein spezieller Anlass
09:45
SMI-Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
15.09.20
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dow schliesst rot -- Nach Fed-Aussagen: SMI und DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit teils deutlichen Verlusten
Diese Aktien sollten im weiteren Monatsverlauf gemieden werden - wo Anleger stattdessen zugreifen sollten
Investmentlegende: Weltmärkten steht eine grosse Überraschung bevor
BaFin greift ein - bedeutet dies das Aus für Bitcoin-Automaten in Deutschland?
Fusion mit Credit Suisse wohl nicht auf Tagesordnung von UBS-Strategiesitzung
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an - Signale für noch lange lockere Geldpolitik
ARYZTA-Aktie tiefer: ARYZTA-Aktionärsgruppe löst sich auf
Grösster Börsengang 2020: Snowflake-Aktie startet mit Mega-Kurssprung an der NYSE
SMI und DAX verlassen Handel etwas fester -- Dow Jones schliesst nach Fed-Entscheid freundlich, NASDAQ tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Verwaltungsrätin Annette Flynn tritt zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst rot -- Nach Fed-Aussagen: SMI und DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit teils deutlichen Verlusten
An den US-Börsen werden am Donnerstag Verluste verbucht. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten einen verlustreichen Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB